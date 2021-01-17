Nyla Rose Drops Out of Dynamite Match Due to COVID Contact

Nyla Rose will not face Leyla Hirsch on AEW Dynamite this Wedensday, the former AEW Women's Champion revealed on Twitter Saturday. Rose says she'll have to enter quarantine after coming in close contact with an immediate family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

"A bit of sad posting =\ No easy way to say this so let's just jump right into it:" Rose said in a statement released on Twitter. "I've found out that an immediate family member has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, I've been directly exposed. As per protocol, I will be isolating/self-quarantine for the next 14 days."

"Why do I mention this?" Rose continued. "Because of the seriousness of the situation and the timeline for quarantine, this will affect this weekend's Virtual Meet & Greet with Damage 365 promotions and prevent me from competing against Leyla Hirsch this coming Wednesday on Dynamite. I'm very sorry to anyone who was looking forward to these events but keeping everyone as safe as possible must be priority at this time. Thank you for understanding. Stay Safe everyone. Please social distance and Mask up. -NR"

Hopefully, Rose's quarantine is successful and she's able to avoid catching the virus, and also, hopefully, her immediate family member who did test positive recovers quickly. Nyla Rose isn't the only person in wrestling for whom the coronavirus has messed up plans lately. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is out o action with the virus just a few weeks away from a planned title match with Goldberg at the Royal Rumble, and unnamed stars across multiple companies, including several others in WWE, are rumored to also be out with the virus.