One Piece Producers on Important Lessons Learned from Cowboy Bebop

In an interview with One Piece Producers Marty Adelstein & Becky Clements, Adelstein shared what they learned from Netflix's Cowboy Bebop.

With the AMPTP still not willing to lock in a fair deal with SAG-AFTRA & the WGA, it's been tough for Netflix, Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece to promote itself the best way it normally could. Because – let's be honest – that's one talented cast that would've been great to hear from right about now, especially considering how well-received the adaptation has been by fans and critics. Unlike 2021's John Cho, Mustafa Shakir & Daniella Pineda-starring Cowboy Bebop – which is a topic that was brought up to Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein and President Becky Clements. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Adelstein and Clements shared two important takeaways from Cowboy Bebop that contributed to making their adaptation of Oda's work a success.

"Here's what we learned. You have to have a buy-in from the creator. The creator of 'Cowboy Bebop' did not want anything to do with it. Not that he was disagreeable about it; he just didn't want to be involved; it's not what he wanted to do. So having the buy-in of the creator, having Oda buy into this and bless it, made a big difference;" Adelstein shared, though also making it clear that "I still love the show. I really liked the show, and I think [EP] André Nemec and the Midnight Radio guys did a really good job in trying situations" even if the turnout wasn't expected. But with One Piece, the producers knew keeping close to the beloved source material was the way to go. "I think the main lesson was 'Cowboy Bebop' was an adaptation. With 'One Piece,' we learned that you have to stay very close to the characters that the creator created; that people wanted to see Luffy as Luffy and embody all the characteristics that he had. So we stayed much, much closer; in fact, as close as we could to the original to get the fans' buy-in, and that seemed to be the thing that made the difference."

And here's a look at a Japanese dub of the official trailer with voices we're sure that you will recognize. That's because the original anime Straw Hat voice actors (Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, and Hiroaki Hirata) are reprising their roles for the streaming series (news that we first learned about back in July):

Previously, fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes featurette, giving us a chance to see how the classic made the jump from ink to live-action. The streamer has never-before-seen interviews with the cast and the creative team (done well before the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes) discussing bringing Oda's iconic work in a brand new & exciting way, what went into finding the perfect cast, the impressive stunt coordination that we'll see this season, and much more.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's One Piece, with the streaming series adaptation currently streaming – and following that, we have a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer and additional information on the streaming series adaptation:

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing). Now, here's a listen to "Wealth Fame Power," the show's main theme from Billboard chart-topping artists, composers, songwriters, and music producers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli (The Witcher, "Toss A Coin to Your Witcher"):

