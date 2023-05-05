One Piece Series Cast Wishes Monkey D. Luffy A Happy Birthday (VIDEO) The cast from Netflix, Tomorrow Studios & Shueisha's series take on Eiichiro Oda's One Piece honors Monkey D. Luffy's birthday in a new video.

We're now clocking two days in a row when it comes to updates on Netflix, Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha's upcoming live-action series based on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece. Yesterday, Oda posted a personal & detailed update on how things are going with the eight-episode season (more on that below). But today brings something a little different from the cast because, in honor of Monkey D. Luffy's (Iñaki Godoy) birthday, we're getting a video that not only honors the occasion but also offers a little intel on the character for One Piece newbies – including the right way to say his name without insulting him.

Here's a look at the live-action series cast honoring Luffy's special day, followed by a look back at the previous previews released for the upcoming 2023 (-ish?) streaming series adaptation:

Eiichiro Oda Offers One Piece Update

"I've been working with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix for quite some time now. Even though they understand each of the characters, we obviously come from very different cultures so, when it comes to entertainment, we have different codes, skill sets, and aims. Sometimes it could be frustrating for both sides. It felt like, "We're all trying to get to the same place so how come we're not on the same wavelength?" there was even a time when I thought, "Is a foreign production even possible?!"

Now, this might seem like it's coming out of nowhere but…we've been hard at work this entire time. And now, each and every entity involved is working in sync. We're finally here!! Considering my expected life span, I believe this is the last chance to bring ONE PIECE to the entire world. If we're going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I'm still active. That's why I agreed to the live-action adaptation of one piece back in 2016.

Since then, Netflix has committed enormous resources to the production. It was announced that the show will launch in 2023, but they've promised that we won't launch it until I'm satisfied.

The entire cast and crew, spanning various countries brimming with love for ONE PIECE!! They're burning with passion, and I've reminded everyone involved that this should be fun.

We're in the final process! Right now! Of finishing all 8 episodes! We'll be setting sail very soon!!"

Netflix's Live-Action "One Piece": What You Need to Know

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing).