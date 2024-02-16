Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: danny devito, netflix, one piece, season 2

One Piece Stars Godoy, Romero Want Danny DeVito for Season 2 & More

One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy & Jacob Romero offered some quick insights into Season 2 - including how Danny DeVito has an open invitation.

Article Summary 'One Piece' actors Iñaki Godoy & Jacob Romero share Season 2 wish for guest star Danny DeVito.

Godoy and Romero attended the 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' red carpet event.

Matt Owens discusses attempts to cast Jamie Lee Curtis in Season 2 as Dr. Kureha.

Netflix's 'One Piece' adaptation is back focusing on Luffy's quest to become the Pirate King.

Unfortunately, the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes kept the cast of Netflix, Tomorrow Studios & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece from being able to promote the series, attend an official premiere, and appreciate the show's success shortly after it was released. But 2024 is a new year, the strikes are behind us, and all eyes are on the second season. While they couldn't enjoy their own red carpet, One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy and Jacob Romero were able to live vicariously through the premiere of Avatar: The Last Airbender. While on spoiler lockdown when it comes to a production start and whether or not they've seen scripts, Romero reaffirmed that the overall goal was still in sight: "Absolutely, we're headed to the Grand Line" (with the actor adding that he's hoping for "bigger creatures and more friends).

Godoy added about the upcoming season, "I'm so excited; it's going to be so much fun." But if the duo had their choice, they know one famous face they would like to see join the cast for Season 2 – It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Danny DeVito. After both shouted the beloved actor's name, Romero added, "We would love to find a way to put Danny DeVito in." Godoy added, "Just come here man! I want to do anything with Danny DeVito." Here's a look at the video from the Avatar: The Last Airbender red carpet where Godoy & Romero discussed their series:

'One Piece' stars Iñaki Godoy & Jacob Romero on the special guest star they want for Season 2: "I'd do anything with Danny DeVito" #AvatarNetflix pic.twitter.com/XC0yuE6ikq — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Thanks to an interview with Variety that was released back in September 2023, co-showrunner Matt Owens offered more details on the efforts to bring Jamie Lee Curtis aboard as Dr. Kureha. The elderly Drum Island doctor (called a "witch" by some) is also the mentor and adoptive mother of Tony Tony Chopper – who is already confirmed to appear in the second season.

Owens Updates Jamie Lee Curtis/Dr. Kureha: "We have opportunities to stunt cast some roles, some rules that are very important, and it came out that Jamie Lee Curtis is a 'One Piece' fan. As soon as she said that, we were like, okay, we have to try and get her on the show. What can we do? And Doctor Kureha, very luckily, is a character who is coming up in our story and is someone who is perfect for Jamie Lee Curtis," Owens revealed. "So we tried to start manifesting this dream of ours. After she won her Oscar, the writers' room sent her a figure of Doctor Kureha with a nice note that said, 'Congratulations on your statue, here's another one to put next to it. Hope to speak to you soon.'" Owens continued, "When she reposted that, it got a lot of fan interest, and I commented on it. We're trying to manifest it. Yes, as of right now, SAG is still striking, so there have not been real conversations. But as soon as there can be, I'm ready. I will take her out to dinner, we'll talk about it. We'll do all of it because, at this point, we're writing for her — we really, really want her to come and play with us in Season 2."

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's One Piece, with the streaming series adaptation currently streaming – and following that, we have a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer and additional information on the streaming series adaptation:

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!