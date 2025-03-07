Posted in: Anime, Hulu, TV | Tagged: One-Punch Man

One Punch Man Teaser Trailer Announces Season 3 Coming This Fall

One Punch Man Season 3 is finally arriving in October 2025, with six years' worth of storylines from the still-ongoing manga to catch up on.

Article Summary One Punch Man Season 3 premieres in October 2025 after a six-year wait, with J.C. Staff returning as animators.

New and returning talent include Shinjiro Kuroda as character designer and Makoto Miyazaki on music.

Saitama faces new monster threats, while hero hunter Garou seeks to prove his strength against heroes.

Manga creators ONE and Yūsuke Murata continue to thrill fans; series streams on Hulu for English audiences.

One Punch Man season 3 anime finally has a premiere month in place. The adaptation of ONE and Yusuke Murata's action-packed manga will arrive this October, six years since the premiere of season 2. Animation studio J.C. Staff is returning from season 2, with new character designer Shinjiro Kuroda working with returning designer Chikashi Kubota and former Kyoto Animation key animator Ryosuke Shirakawa (Violet Evergarden: The Movie, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid). Tomohiro Suzuki is back on series composition, and Makoto Miyazaki of [K]NoW_NAME is composing the music.

One Punch Man: The Hero Who Lives Up to His Name

In One Punch Man, everyman Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of "special" training, he became so powerful that he could defeat opponents with a single punch. Now in season 3, alongside his Genos, his faithful and self-declared cyborg disciple, Saitama is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero working with the Hero Association, who still don't realize he's the most powerful hero of them all. Only Genos knows he can take out any enemy with just one punch. And it's national crisis time. The frequency of monster appearances is surging and it increasingly appears as if the Great Seer Madame Shibabawa's prediction about the Earth's doom is coming true. In the midst of this crisis, the "hero hunter" Garou makes his own appearance, intent on defeating every hero he comes across to prove he's the most powerful warrior of them all.

Yūsuke Murata and ONE launched the One Punch Man manga on Shueisha's free Tonari no Young Jump website in 2012. The series is a remake of ONE's original (much funnier) self-drawn web manga of the same name. Viz Media currently publishes the English translation of the series digitally in its Weekly Shonen Jump manga anthology and is also releasing the series in print. The new seasons of the anime have six years of story to catch up with, including a huge bunch of new characters and storylines introduced in that time to catch up with.

One Punch Man currently streams on Hulu.

