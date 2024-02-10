Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: hulu, OMITB, Only Murders in the Building, season 4

Only Murders in the Building S04 Scripts "Incredible": ABC/Hulu Head

ABC/Hulu head Craig Erwich shared some thoughts on Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building.

Article Summary ABC/Hulu's Craig Erwich teases 'Only Murders in the Building' S04 scripts.

The show could see more seasons on ABC due to its broad comedic appeal.

Erwich confirms seamless fit with network's hits like 'Abbott Elementary'.

Series earned Emmy nods and boasts a star-studded executive production team.

Four months after the news came down that Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building would be returning for a fourth season, ABC/Hulu head Craig Erwich made two things clear during today's TCA 2024 Winter Press Event. First, ABC would be open to airing more seasons of the streaming series – with the first season of "Only Murders" airing on the network to reinforce a WGA & SAG-AFTRA-impacted fall primetime schedule. Second, Erwich likes what he's seen so far script-wise for the upcoming fourth season.

"We're certainly open to doing it with 'Only Murders' again and or other shows. When we look at both ABC and Hulu, it's one big chessboard, so you're able to see where certain audiences watch certain shows; some migrate from one platform to another. 'Only Murders' was really a perfect show to put on ABC, not only did we know that not a lot of people had watched it yet, as popular as it is, which is hard to believe, but 'Only Murders' has that broad, comedic, aspirational tone and quality that I think aligns very well with the ABC brand," Erwich shared.

One big thing the Hulu series has going for it is how well it pairs with the network's popular shows. "You can imagine watching 'Abbott Elementary' and 'Only Murders In The Building' in the same session. That's why we think the experiment was very successful; we were really happy," he added. And what about Season 4 – which was given a green light back in October 2023? While Erwich couldn't offer a release window, he did confirm that he's read a number of the scripts. "I don't have any news on the release date," he explained – before adding, "I've read the first four or five scripts, and they're incredible."

Hailing from writers & series co-creators Martin & John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking), the series is produced by 20th Television (a part of Disney Television Studios). Executive produced by Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal, the series was nominated for the Emmy Award in the "Outstanding Comedy Series" category (along with Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ted Lasso, and Wednesday) – with Short and Nathan Lane (Teddy Dimas) also nominated for awards. Here's a look back at the tweet/x confirming the news:

