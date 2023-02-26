Only Murders/SAG: Selena Gomez Brings Martin, Short Back To Reality Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez kicked off this year's SAG Awards ceremony with a great sketch.

It's hard to believe that it's been more than a month since we last checked in on Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez to see how things were going with the third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. But it was one damn impressive update, as we learned that the trio, along with Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Jesse Williams, and more, were being joined by none other than legendary Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep. Now, we're getting a chance to check out the trio as they are charged with kicking off tonight's Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony. And to do that, Martin and Short address the uncomfortable situation waving hello to everyone from the corner of the room. Yup, Martin and Short are both nominated in the same category… and that's a serious feckin' problem. Thankfully, Gomez shows up to serve as the voice of "tough love" reason to bring them both back down to reality.

Here's a look at how Martin, Short & Gomez giving the SAG Awards the proper opening that it deserves:

Here's a look back at Gomez's & Martin's Instagram posts from last month, where we see a video of the OMITB cast together to mark the start of work on the third season, with an appearance from Streep near the end confirming her casting:

"'Only Murders in the Building' is the true crown jewel of our slate," said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, in a statement last summer when the news of Season 3 was first announced. "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty, and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story." Now here's a look back at the announcement teaser that was also released:

My neighbors have a special message for you all: #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will return for Season 3! Now I just have to worry about who's next… I hope it's not me! pic.twitter.com/J8AeH6CpNO — Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet