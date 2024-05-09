Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, amc plus, Krysten Ritter, orphan black, orphan black: echoes

Orphan Black: Echoes Official Trailer, Key Art & New Images Released

Set for AMC, BBC America & AMC+ on June 23, here's the trailer, key art poster & new images for Krysten Ritter-starring Orphan Black: Echoes.

AMC Networks put the word out yesterday – and it kept its word. With the series set to hit AMC, BBC America & AMC+ screens on Sunday, June 23rd, we have an official trailer for Krysten Ritter-starring Orphan Black: Echoes. Set in the near future, the series (set within the universe of the original series) takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. Joining Ritter on the series is Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It's A Sin, Line of Duty) as Dr. Kira Manning, Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School) as Jules Lee, and Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap) as Jack.

Here's a look back at the opening title sequence for the AMC, AMC+ & BBC America series – followed by a look back at what else we know about the series so far:

Here's a look at what's ahead this summer when Orphan Black: Echoes hits screens:

In addition, Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher) as Dr. Eleanor Miller & Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Paul Darros have joined the cast. Kihlstedt's Eleanor is a brilliant, tough-as-nails neuroscientist who is deeply loyal to the people she's close to, including her wife and their son. Raised by working-class parents, nothing was ever handed to her; she is devoted to her work and gets up every day with a singular focus to make a breakthrough in her research. Liao's Darros is an extremely powerful self-made billionaire with a troubled past. Soft-spoken but with an undeniable presence, Darros is a man who always gets what he wants, no matter the cost.

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is the creator, writer, showrunner & executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett (the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons) on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Boat Rocker's Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce, in addition to Katie O'Connell Marsh.

