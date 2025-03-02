Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: oscars

Oscars 2025 Preview/Viewing Guide: Conan, Nominees/Presenters & More

Here's your viewing guide to ABC and Hulu's broadcast of the 97th Oscars, including Conan O'Brien, nominees/presenters, and much more.

Article Summary Conan O'Brien hosts the 97th Oscars, airing on ABC and streaming live on Hulu for the first time.

Stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Stone join a stellar lineup of presenters.

Exciting performances by Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, and Queen Latifah await audiences.

Catch red-carpet glitz with Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer before the ceremony starts.

It's a big night for film, one of the biggest nights of the awards season, and a huge night for television. Of course, we're talking about the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences's (AMPAS) 97th Oscars ceremony – kicking off with a red-carpet pre-show at 6:30 pm EST before the main ceremony gets underway at 7 pm EST. With Conan O'Brien hosting and the show airing live on ABC and (for the first time) streaming live courtesy of Hulu, Bleeding Cool has your preview/viewing guide. You can learn more about our host, who's scheduled to present and perform, who's nominated, who's producing, and lots more. But it's not all just facts and figures – we've also included some fun looks at the Academy Awards, with a focus on what O'Brien has had to share over the past week.

When/Where Can I Watch the 97th Oscars? The 97th Oscars will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2nd, beginning at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. In addition, the show will be available to live-stream on ABC.com (available with a participating TV provider account in select markets only – check here for more details).

Who's Hosting the 97th Oscars? Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer, and comedian Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Oscars. O'Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, and Conan. Before his more than two-decade-long hosting career, he served as a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons. O'Brien currently hosts the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and recently starred in the 2024 travel show Conan O'Brien Must Go. He has won five Primetime Emmys and earned 31 nominations for his work.

Who's Set to Present During the 97th Oscars? Taking the stage to present this year are Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Mark Hamill, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang, Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey, Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, and Rachel Zegler.

Who's Set to Perform During the 97th Oscars? Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, LISA of Blackpink, Queen Latifah, and RAYE will participate in performances celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends during the show – with a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

What Can You Tell Me About "The Oscars Red Carpet Show"? Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer host The Oscars Red Carpet Show on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 6:30 pm EST/3:30 pm PST on ABC. The 30-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers, and presenters and provide a multiview experience of the red-carpet arrivals, giving the audience every can't-miss moment from Hollywood's biggest celebration. David Chamberlin and Full Day Productions serve as executive producers for the pre-show.

Here's a look at On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Preview, which includes a new interview with O'Brien, expert predictions on who's going to win, a look back at early film roles from nominees like Zoe Saldaña, Timothée Chalamet, Kieran Culkin, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan, and others – and much more!

97th Oscar Nominees and Categories: Who's Nominated For What?

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott announced the nominees for the 97th Oscars. Here's a look at the event, followed by the printable ballot that was published by the fine fold over at the New York Times:

Do You Have Fun 97th Oscars Stuff That We Can Check Out? Sure! From bloopers to interviews to so much more, here's what O'Brien and the folks behind this year's Academy Awards broadcast had to share to help set the mood:

Who's Producing the 97th Oscars? Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan have a team that includes Rob Paine, who returns as co-executive producer, and Taryn Hurd and Sarah Levine Hall, who return as producers.

In addition, supervising choreographer Mandy Moore and lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz have rejoined the team. Producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney join the team for the first time. In addition, the show's production team includes director Hamish Hamilton, production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley, and music director Michael Bearden.

The writing team for this year's ceremony includes Amberia Allen, José Arroyo, Josh Comers, Dan Cronin, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Berkley Johnson, Ian Karmel, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Conan O'Brien, Matt O'Brien, Agathe Panaretos, and Mike Sweeney.

