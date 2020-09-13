Outlander: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan Reunite, Take Fan Questions

STARZ's Outlander and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have been doing their part to make the current "Droughtlander" as painless as possible for viewers with their special four-part "End of Summer" series. Consisting of weekly themed episodes that also included all-new conversations with talent and figures key to the ever-expanding Outlander universe. The series also served a good cause, supporting international humanitarian aid organization Doctors Without Borders- giving viewers an opportunity to use Facebook and YouTube's "donate" options to make a donation to the non-profit's medical humanitarian work.

Which brings us to the final two episodes in the series. In "Catch Up with Caitriona and Sam," Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) take some to catch up with one another, discuss their personal highlights from the series' run so far, and even answer a fan question or two. Following that, "The Music of Outlander" finds series composer Bear McCreary and singer Raya Yarbrough discussing their favorite musical moments from the past five seasons. Joining them is Maria Doyle Kennedy (Aunt Jocasta), who performs a rendition of "Flowers of the Forest;" and the twelve original singers of the season five theme for an a cappella version of "The Skye Boat Song."

Here's a look back at the first two episodes in the series (followed by a preview for the two remaining episodes):

"Book Club": Outlander author Diana Gabaldon and Executive Producer Maril Davis look back at the process of adapting Gabaldon's work for the screen and answer die-hard fan questions. Diana also teases her upcoming ninth book, an excerpt of which will be included in the Outlander Season 5 Collector's Edition.

"A Taste of Outlander": Theresa Carle-Sanders, author of the Outlander Kitchen cookbook series, is joined by cast members Lauren Lyle (Marsali) and John Bell (Young Ian) to make a historically-inspired dish of fish and chips, a recipe from her latest book Outlander Kitchen: To the New World and Back Again.