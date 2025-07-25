Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander

Outlander SDCC Teaser, Poster Released; Final Season in Early 2026

With the final run beginning in Early 2026, here's a teaser and poster for STARZ and Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts' Outlander Season 8.

There's nothing like San Diego Comic-Con to learn a whole lot about what's on the way with our favorite shows. That was the case today with STARZ and Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts' Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser)-starring eighth and final season of Outlander. With the panel moderated by Aisha Tyler, the trio was joined by co-stars Sophie Skelton (Brianna MacKenzie) and Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), all to talk up the ending of the beloved series (with prequel "Blood of My Blood" set to keep the show's universe going). With the series expected to start wrapping up its final run in early 2026, a new teaser trailer (waiting for you above) offers fans their best look yet – including how things look for Jamie Fraser (Heughan). At work on another project, Balfe was still able to make her presence known during the event.

"I'm sorry I'm not there with you. I really wish I could be, but unfortunately, I'm filming something at the moment, and the schedule just wouldn't allow it. So I offer my sincerest apologies. But I know that you're in very, very capable hands with Sam and Sophie and Richard and Marin and Matt. I'm sending you all love," Balfe shared in a prerecorded video message. "We have shared many a good time in Hall H together. I seem to recall vaguely, some drinking, some dancing, maybe some Irish dancing. There have been so many amazing memories, but it's not done yet. I am so excited for you to see the final part of this journey that we've all been on together for eight seasons, 12 years, which has meant so much to all of us. I know I'll see you in the coming months before the show airs, and I'll be looking forward to seeing you all in person. But for today, have the greatest day, and I'm so sorry again."

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan executive produce the STARZ series. Produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company (in association with Sony Pictures Television), Outlander is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide (with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!