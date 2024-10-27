Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Diana Gabaldon, Outlander

Outlander Showrunner Honors Scotland as Final Season Filming Wraps

Outlander Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts honored Scotland for offering a home to the Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan-starring series.

Even though he will be back in Scotland for the upcoming prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts has taken to social media to pay tribute to the country as production wrapped on the eighth and final season of Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser)-starring Outlander. The post comes a little less than a month before Season 7 Part 2 premieres on STARZ, with Roberts having worked on the series since it first premiered in 2014.

"As I say goodbye to Scotland, hopefully not for the last time, it feels like I'm leaving more than just a location. What started as a distant place across the world has become a home in the truest sense. From day one, the people of Scotland welcomed a small group of Sassenachs from Los Angeles with open arms. They didn't just let us film here—they embraced us, shared their stunning landscapes and culture, and made us feel like we belonged," Roberts began his Instagram post.

Roberts continued, "Working on Outlander has been the journey of a lifetime. I arrived as a writer/producer not fully knowing what this adventure would hold. Now, after eight seasons, I leave as the showrunner of a series that has changed me both personally and professionally. Scotland became a part of my life in ways I never expected, shaping not just the stories we told, but the person I've become."

"I am beyond grateful to the brilliant cast and the crew who worked tirelessly to bring this show to life, and to everyone behind the scenes who gave so much of themselves to make this journey unforgettable. And to the fans—you've been the heartbeat of this show. Your passion and love for Outlander kept us going and made this all possible," he added. "Though this chapter is ending, Scotland will always stay with me. The friendships, the memories, the experiences—they'll last a lifetime. Here's to whatever comes next, but no matter where I go, a part of me will always be here. Outlander and Scotland will forever be in my heart.

Here's how it works. The series returns on Friday, November 22, at midnight ET on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, the series will debut on STARZ on Friday, November 22, at 8 pm ET/PT in the U.S. From there, new episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms – and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 8:00 pm ET/PT. You can check out the official trailer for Season 7 Part 2 and a sneak preview above – with another sneak preview and overview waiting for you below:

Coming off the first half of Outlander Season 7, we find Claire, Jamie and Young Ian leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire's marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?

STARZ's Outlander features Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, along with newcomers Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan executive produce. Produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company (in association with Sony Pictures Television), the series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide (with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!