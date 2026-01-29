Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander

Outlander: The Final Season Official Trailer: Is Jamie's Fate Sealed?

With Season 8 set for March 6th, here's the trailer for the final season of STARZ's Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan-starring Outlander.

Article Summary STARZ drops the official trailer for Outlander Season 8, premiering March 6, 2024.

Jamie Fraser's fate is threatened as Frank Randall's book predicts his impending death.

War returns to Fraser’s Ridge, testing the Frasers’ resolve and unity more than ever.

New and familiar faces raise the stakes as secrets emerge and history hangs in the balance.

With only a little more than a month to go until the eighth and final season of Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts' Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser)-starring Outlander gets underway on March 6th, STARZ released an official trailer and key art poster previewing the time-traveling drama's final run. Amidst the emotional rollercoaster and the return of several familiar faces, the preview above gets to the heart of the final season's drama: Frank Randall's (Tobias Menzies) book that predicts Jamie's (Heughan) death. Is Jamie's fate sealed, or can history be changed?

As Season Eight begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser's Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they've left the war for America's freedom behind, their fight for Fraser's Ridge has only just begun.

In addition to Balfe and Heughan, the series stars Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan executive produce the STARZ series. Produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company (in association with Sony Pictures Television), Outlander is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide (with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list).

