Ozark Season 4 Preview: For The Byrdes, The Stakes Are Deadlier

With the final chapter in Netflix's Jason Bateman & Laura Linney-starring crime-drama Ozark set to be told over a 14-episode fourth season, fans were not disappointed by what they got at the streamer's global fan event Tudum. The final season will be broken into "Part 1" and "Part 2," both of which will stream in 2022. In addition, viewers were treated to a clip showing just how much bigger (and deadlier) the stakes have gotten for the Byrdes.

Felix Solis (Ten Days in the Valley, Charmed) and Damian Young (The Trial of Chicago 7, Homeland) have been upped to series regulars this season. Bruno Bichir (Narcos, The Bridge), CC Castillo (Outer Banks, True Detective), Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit, Tommy), Bruce Davison (X-Men, Longtime Companion), Veronica Falcón (Queen of the South), Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist, El baile de los 41), Adam Rothenberg (The Serpent, Ripper Street), and Ali Stroker (Glee Project) have joined the cast. Now here's your official first-look at the new season:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ozark: Season 4 | Official First Look | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2FG-KIgX2o)

Herrera will play Javi Elizonndro, a member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between playing the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle's cartel. Rothenberg's Mel Sattem is a cop who fell from grace who now works as a P.I. He enjoys the chase and won't rest until he unravels the truth. Solis plays Omar Navarro and Young portrays Jim Rettelsdorf. Bichir will recur as Navarro's Priest. Navarro's confessor and confidant, he works for the cartel because he deeply believes he belongs where God is needed most. Castillo's Sheriff Leigh Guerrero is a Missouri law enforcement officer who refuses to play on anyone's terms but her own. Lenk's Clare Shaw is the CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company, whose judgment is corrupted as she learns the true cost of power. Davison's Randall Schafer is a powerful retired Illinois U.S. Senator who is accustomed to doing things his way. He is not always easy to win over… but for the right price? He's willing to talk. Davison will be taking on the role of corrupt retired Illinois U.S. Senator Randall Schafer. Falcón's Camila is the sister of drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, whose son Javi Elizonndro is scheming to take over his uncle's cartel. Camila quietly works behind the scenes to become a formidable player in her family's drug empire. Stroker's Charles-Ann is an old friend of Ruth's mother who lends her a hand when she is in need of some assistance.

Tracing the Byrdes' rise and (possible) fall from their suburban life in Chicago to their deadly criminal enterprise life in the Ozarks, Marty and Wendy have gone from basic money laundering to running a Mexican drug cartel's most profitable operations. But with the blood they've shed and the enemies they've made, is there any way this story can end well and not in a morgue? Joining Bateman and Linney are Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Bryde, Charlie Tahan as Ruth's cousin Wyatt Langmore, and Lisa Emery as local heroin distributor Darlene Snell. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark stems from Aggregate Films in association with Media Rights Capital. Bateman, Dubuque, Williams, and showrunner Mundy executive produce.