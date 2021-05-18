Pam & Tommy Star Sebastian Stan Shows Off His "Tommy Twirl" & More

Okay, so we've been hearing from a number of people about how they're feeling about the first-looks at Lily James (Rebecca) and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as actress/model Pamela Anderson (Baywatch) and Motley Crew member Tommy Lee from the upcoming Hulu event series Pam & Tommy. From Hole singer Courtney Love to Stan's on-screen The Falcon and the Winter Soldier partner Anthony Mackie to hairstylist/artist Barry Lee Moe. But for this one, we're turning our attention back to our leads as Stan offers some additional looks at how he's prepped for the hard-rockin' role.

In the first post, viewers get a better look at Stan's Tommy Lee- along with a quote from the Motley Crew drummer; following that, we have a quick video clip of Stan showing off (and rightfully so) the "Tommy twirl":

Joining James and Stan are Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape; Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, the man who helped distribute the sex tape; Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier, Pepi Sonuga as Melanie, Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie, Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, and Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky. Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce via Point Grey; as do Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug via Annapurna; Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers. The eight-episode series is helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and tells the true story of how the first-ever viral video came to be: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape. Now here's a look at Rogen sharing his timely fashion sense:

Though many will focus on the couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the national conversation it created over celebrity and privacy (as well as Tommy Lee's muti-tasking abilities when it comes to piloting a boat), the series will begin with Anderson and Lee's 96-hour "courtship" in 1995 that resulted in the two getting married. While there are still unanswered questions surrounding how the tape was obtained, Anderson would go on to sure video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group (IEG). The matter would be settled via a confidential agreement, with IEG returning to making the video available through its website. Though reports are that both Anderson and Lee are aware of Pam & Tommy being in development since earlier this year, neither are currently involved.