Chucky Approves of "Love Proudly" Pride Art; So Why's Tiffany Baking?

Welcome back to another update on how things are going with "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky as production rolls along on the second season (set to hit our screens this fall). In this go-around, Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine) is once again checking from the set, clueing us to an interesting moment during the episode they're currently filming that left us scratching our heads (and hungry). But before we get to that, we have some amazing key art starring none other than our friendly neighborhood demonic doll in support of Pride Month and the importance of loving proudly & freely (a message he also conveyed during the first season).

And here's Chucky himself checking in with his endorsement:

And in the following Instagram post, Tilly shares a quick behind-the-scenes video at a point in filming where Tiffany needs to bake a cake. Yup, you read that right. Yup, we're just as curious as you are… take a look:

Joining Tilly for the second season is Brad Dourif, back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll, Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), and Devon Sawa (Season 1: Lucas and Logan Wheeler). Now here's a look back at Mancini grabbing control of Chucky's social media long enough to put the word out that filming on the second season was officially underway:

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'"

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.