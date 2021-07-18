Pam & Tommy: The Line Between Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Keeps Blurring

After a bit of casting news last month (check the updated casting rundown below), we're back to tracking how production is going on Hulu's Lily James (as Baywatch star Pamela Anderson) and Sebastian Stan (as Mötley Crüe band member Tommy Lee)-starring Pam & Tommy. This time around, Stan and photographer DV de Vincentis are offering yet another example of why the upcoming limited event series has jumped to the top of our television radars- just how much James and Stan are physically committing to the role (along with some amazing hair, make-up, and costuming work from the team). Now to be clear, we're pretty certain that the following image that Stan shared on his Instagram Stories is of him as Lee, taken by DV de Vincentis. Bu the fact that we still have to stare at it with that "investigative glare-stare" to make sure that it's not an actual picture of the rock icon speaks volumes.

Joining James and Stan are Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape; Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, the man who helped distribute the sex tape; Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier, Pepi Sonuga as Melanie, Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie, Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky, and Fred Hechinger as Seth Warshavsky. Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce via Point Grey; as do Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug via Annapurna; Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers. The eight-episode series is helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and tells the true story of how the first-ever viral video came to be: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape. Now here's a look at Rogen sharing his timely fashion sense:

Though many will focus on the couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the national conversation it created over celebrity and privacy (as well as Tommy Lee's muti-tasking abilities when it comes to piloting a boat), the series will begin with Anderson and Lee's 96-hour "courtship" in 1995 that resulted in the two getting married. While there are still unanswered questions surrounding how the tape was obtained, Anderson would go on to sure video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group (IEG). The matter would be settled via a confidential agreement, with IEG returning to making the video available through its website. Though reports are that both Anderson and Lee are aware of Pam & Tommy being in development since earlier this year, neither are currently involved.

