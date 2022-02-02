Pam & Tommy: Tommy Lee's "Crüe Member" & Yoda Have A Lot In Common

If you haven't had a chance to check out the first three episodes of Hulu's Sebastian Stan (Tommy Lee) & Lily James (Pamela Anderson)- starring Pam & Tommy, then stop reading and go do that now. Because as much as you're going to enjoy the first three episodes, it's the "special" conversation Lee has with his "Crüe member" in the second episode "I Love You, Tommy" that's getting a ton of attention. Consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on from this point forward. In the following highlights from an extensive interview with EW, limited series co-showrunner Rob Siegel explains how the debate between Lee and his penis (voiced by Jason Mantzoukas) came about, what it took to make it a reality, what the backup plan was if the scene didn't make the final edit, and how Lee's penis (designed by Autonomous FX and operated by Mike McCarty & Dave Snyder) was similar to… Yoda?!

No, That's Not REALLY Stan's Penis- Which Might Be Why the Scene Made the Cut: "That's not actually Sebastian Stan's dick. If we were showing full-frontal male nudity, that would be a different issue, but it's almost so silly that it makes it maybe less [of an issue]. I can't think of a more fun and cuddly way to get away with extended full-frontal male nudity. It's a puppet, it's like Yoda," explained Siegel.

#ReleaseTheTalkingDickCut: "As a Star Wars fan, I'm partial to the animatronic puppet Yoda, the Frank Oz version, over the prequel's CGI Yoda — I just prefer, as I think most people do, things that are better done practically. From the start, we always wanted it to be an animatronic dick [pause]. Most of these sentences have never been uttered. But we had a guy build us an animatronic talking dick and they strapped it on Sebastian, and I hope to God we got behind-the-scenes footage of that day," Siegel teased.

How Mantzoukas Made the Cut (So to Speak): "We batted around your DiCaprios. Everyone came to the table with their own completely left-field choices that everyone else thought was ridiculous. I remember he was just somebody that we all pretty quickly agreed on. There were a few others but he has a relationship with Seth [Rogen, who stars as Rand Gauthier in Pam & Tommy]," Siegel explained.

Yes, There Was a Back-Up Plan If Lee's Penis Got Cut (Ouch!)- But It Wouldn't Have Been the Same: "He just would have been probably having it with Nikki Sixx or a friend or one of the Cancun bros, but we strongly preferred this version. Ultimately loves trumps all, even a talking dick. It's crazy but, I mean, the real crazy thing is marrying someone you just met four days prior. That's the crazy thing, not talking to your dick about it. And in the realm of our show, it's not the craziest thing to happen," Siegel revealed.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pam & Tommy Official Trailer | Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNbNNacjTDQ)

Joining James and Stan are Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape; Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, the man who helped distribute the sex tape; Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier, Pepi Sonuga as Melanie, Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie, Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky, Fred Hechinger as Seth Warshavsky, and Jason Mantzoukas as Lee's Penis (yup). Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce via Point Grey; as do Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug via Annapurna; Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers. The eight-episode series is helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and tells the true story of how the first-ever viral video came to be: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape, and the impact it would have on pop culture and the entertainment industry for years to come.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pam & Tommy Teaser | Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQqzMMNrQQI)

Though many will focus on the couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the national conversation it created over celebrity and privacy (as well as Tommy Lee's muti-tasking abilities when it comes to piloting a boat), the series will begin with Anderson and Lee's 96-hour "courtship" in 1995 that resulted in the two getting married. While there are still unanswered questions surrounding how the tape was obtained, Anderson would go on to sure video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group (IEG). The matter would be settled via a confidential agreement, with IEG returning to making the video available through its website. Though reports are that both Anderson and Lee are aware of Pam & Tommy being in development early in the process, neither are directly involved or consulting.