Paramount+ Adds Showtime Content, Will Allow In-App Bundle Upgrade

When it comes to new incoming changes, ViacomCBS (soon to be rebranded Paramount), is adding some more flexibility through their primary streaming service Paramount Plus as it will start integrating Showtime content in the summer, launching an in-app upgrade that includes access to the premium cable network's programming the company announced on February 15. "So let's talk about how we're helping subscribers access even more of our amazing streaming services, right there in the Paramount Plus app," Tom Ryan, president & chief executive officer of streaming at ViacomCBS, said during the virtual presentation, which covered the company's fourth-quarter 2021 results and forward-looking goals for this year. "Our existing bundle, of Paramount Plus and Showtime, has performed very well out of the gate. That's because users can access two premium content offerings, with streamlined sign-up, but viewed in distinct apps. Starting this summer, we're making Showtime even easier to access in one app experience."

Ryan noted that the content off of their own Showtime OTT platform will still be available separately at the subscriber's preference, which means one can opt for a standalone subscription or Showtime-Paramount+ bundle outside of the Paramount+ app. "[For Paramount Plus subscribers], it will be seamless to sign up for Showtime, and easier than ever to discover great shows. You'll be able to simply upgrade your Paramount Plus subscription to a bundle that includes the Showtime service and then view all that content in a single user experience and then when you're done watching 'Mayor of Kingstown,' you'll be able to move immediately to the next season of 'Billions' –- without ever leaving the Paramount Plus app."

On the heels of the announcement of 56 million global subscribers combined for both streaming services, the pricing for the bundle of the Paramount Plus Essential tier and the Showtime service is $11.99, which increases to $14.99 for the bundle of the ad-free Paramount Plus Premium tier and the Showtime service.