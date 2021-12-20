New Star Trek: Discovery Comic Set in 32nd Century is the Cat's Meow

IDW Publishing may be set to lose the Transformers and GI Joe licenses soon, having already lost the Marvel and Star Trek licenses as well, but they're holding on firm to Star Trek, at least for now, with a new Star Trek: Discovery series announced today, featuring adventures set in the 32nd century. From writers Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson, and artist Angel Hernandez, Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century is, admittedly, a bit on the nose for a title, but that won't matter much for the hardcore fans of Star Trek, a group long known as the Starbronies. From IDW's press release:

Comic book and graphic novel publisher IDW today announces that The United Federation of Planet's far-flung future will be further explored in a new four-issue miniseries, Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century, based on the wildly popular series streaming on Paramount Plus. The new series reunites co-writers Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson, whose previous collaboration on Star Trek: Discovery comics included The Light of Kahless, Succession, and Aftermath. The authors are joined by artist Angel Hernandez, celebrated by fans for his work on Star Trek / Green Lantern: The Spectrum War and, most recently, Star Trek: Manifest Destiny. Each issue of Adventures in the 32nd Century will spotlight a different cast member, and the first issue's focus promises a unique perspective from the Star Trek franchise as it reveals the secret history of the queen herself: Grudge the Cat! A flashback tale of her first meeting with Cleveland "Book" Booker sets the stage for a trajectory establishing Grudge as the greatest feline spacefarer of all. Subsequent issues will focus on ensign Adira Tal, Lieutenant Keyla Detmer, and science officer Linus.

Sounds fascinating. Wait, did we read that right? Does this Star Trek comic star a cat? Okay, now we're interested. Here's what Johnson has to say about it:

Discovery's arrival in the 32nd century opens up a whole new universe of adventure for the crew, from the feline to the Saurian. It's a blast telling stories eight hundred years in the future of Star Trek, where we really have never been before, exploring different facets of their lives

IDW Editor Heather Antos also had a quote in the press release, but as part of our ongoing campaign of refusing to post quotes from editors until Bleeding Cool hires one to edit the typos out of our articles, we're not going to run it here. Sorry. Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century will be out presumably in 2022 — IDW didn't announce a release data — with a main cover by Angel Hernandez and a variant by Aaron Harvey.