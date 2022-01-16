Peacemaker: Batman Joke More Like "You Are What You (Don't) Eat"

Just as we saw with The Suicide Squad, James Gunn and HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker does an excellent job of taking the fantastic that is the DC Universe and… well… how can we best put this? Gunn does an amazing job of bringing a sense of humor, heart & humanity to a world of spandex and tall buildings being lept in single bounds. For us, it's the humor that really drives home that "real world" aspect- in particular, Chris's aka Peacemaker thoughts on some of the heavy-hitters the DCU has to offer. Whether it's not-too-subtle disrespect towards Aquaman, accusing Wonder Woman of "eye-f**king" him at a party, or claiming that Superman has a fecal fascination, the show may be going for the laughs but it also adds layers that present the DCU more like our world and a little less like… well… a comic book. But there was one joke that Gunn went with that apparently the folks over at DC weren't too fond of…

Speaking with THR's TV's Top 5 podcast, Gunn revealed that DC wasn't a big fan of Peacemaker calling Batman a "pu**y" for The Dark Knight's decision to not kill. "I was very surprised because they were not too fond of Peacemaker calling Batman a pu**y. I'm like, 'But he talks about all these other terrible things about all these other superheroes that are much worse than calling Batman a pu**y,'" Gunn explained when he first heard about the matter. "Not only that, Batman is the only one he makes a fair point about; everybody else he's really just believing stuff that he read on the Internet. Everything that he believes is kind of nonsense, and Batman is the only one he has a point of view on that makes any sense whatsoever." And though Gunn has credited DC in the past with the creative freedom they gave him with the HBO Max series, their issues with the Batman joke are still a question mark: "I don't know why him calling Batman a p—y is potentially more offensive than him saying Superman [has a poop fetish]. I don't understand why one was brought up and one wasn't."

We're thinking maybe it has to do with the recent "sensitivity" surrounding The Dark Knight, Catwoman, HBO Max's Harley Quinn series, and reportedly what Batman is willing to do for "love" (but according to DC, he won't do that). And as for "pu**y" as an insult, it's kinda weird because, from a feline standpoint, cats really aren't ones to be f***ed with. And from the standpoint of it being slang phrasing for genitalia, it's weird to use it as an insulting substitute for "weak" because (as we learned in 9th Grade health class) the vagina is anything but weak.