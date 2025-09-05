Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker, superman

Peacemaker: Corenswet, Cena Fuel Those Superman/Season 2 Rumors

Maybe it was just an innocent on-set selfie between Peacemaker star John Cena and Superman star David Corenswet (with Corenswet in costume)?

By now, you know that John Cena's Peacemaker made a brief but memorable appearance in writer/director James Gunn's David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman, bad-mouthing the Man of Steel during a news interview segment. Now, it's looking more and more like Corenswet's Superman will be heading over to the HBO Max series to return the "guest star" favor (maybe). Heading into the season premiere of HBO Max's Peacemaker, Gunn and others have teased that the final three episodes of Season 2 were pretty big, so much so that television reviewers weren't sent those closing chapters ahead of time. Then, Gunn confirmed that the second season "directly" builds towards the recently announced second film in the Superman Saga," Man of Tomorrow (set to hit theater screens on July 9th, 2027). That brings us to earlier today…

Of course, it could just be that Corenswet had a few minutes between scenes to run over to the Peacemaker set – still in his Superman costume – to say hello to Cena and pose for a selfie, so he took advantage of it. Nothing more, nothing less. Do we believe that? Nope, especially with how the image was dropped with no accompanying caption.

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

