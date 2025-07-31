Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged:

Peacemaker: Doll Man Is DCU Canon; Gunn Explains Bat-Mite Difference

During the official Peacemaker podcast, James Gunn confirmed that Doll Man was DCU canon and explained why he's different from Bat-Mite.

After making us a bit nervous about what Bat-Mite's DCU future might (or might not) be, James Gunn, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee were back with a new episode of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn. Joined by special guests Robert Patrick (Auggie Smith) and Co-EP & SVP of Physical Production Lars Winther, the crew offered some unique behind-the-scenes insights into the first season's third episode. That also means another round of looking at what is and isn't canon from Season 1 as we head into the New DCU-set second season.

Beginning at the 30:26 mark in the episode above, Gunn confirms that Doll Man is, in fact, canon. For those who forgot, Peacemaker makes it clear during the episode that he's not a big fan of homunculi, calling out the Will Eisner-created character and his one-millimeter finger as an example. When Holland asks why he can be so definite with Doll Man and not Bat-Mite, Gunn explains that it's easier to make Doll Man canon because "it's easy to say Doll Man is one of many, you know, metahumans that have been in the world." Gunn continued, "Bat-Mite brings in a whole other element. He's a magical imp from another dimension who is in love with Batman, and I don't know, it might be a little too ridiculous." While that may sound concerning, Gunn continues with the conversation by laying out a scenario that would be an interesting way to introduce the Imp to the DCU.

Bat-Mite Not Making the Peacemaker Season 1/DCU Canon Move?

Now that we're in the era of DC Studios' DCU, there's the matter of looking at what from the first season is canon and what gets left behind. During the first episode of the podcast, Gunn put the word out that most of the series is canon, minus the Justice League stuff. A promising sign that Bat-Mite was making the cut, especially considering Gunn previously shared that Bat-Mite was "the thing I'm the second most concerned about" in terms of canon. But then the second episode hit…

Beginning around the 41:40 mark in the episode above, reaffirms that pretty much everything in Season 1 is canon… "except maybe Bat-Mite." To make it clear, Gunn does a nice job of ensuring everyone knows what a fan he is of the character, but he's not at a point where he can "say for sure that Bat-Mite is real." After offering a quick refresher on the character's backstory and connection to Batman, Gunn joked with the hosts that he's going to call Matt Reeves about using Bat-Mite to go against Robert Pattinson's Batman. But for now, it appears Bat-Mite's DCU future remains uncertain…

