Peacemaker, Dune, The Penguin & Green Lantern are HBO Max IP Tentpoles

Though it's hard to find a lot of silver linings during a day in which approximately 70 staff members across several divisions lost their jobs, the creative teams behind four shows singled out in HBO & HBO Max CCO Casey Bloys email earlier today should be able to let out the breath they've been holding over the past few weeks. Over the course of the memo, Bloys lays out the changes that will be taking place on the executive levels moving forward. While describing HBO/Max scripted executive team member Sarah Aubrey, Bloys says they will be working with Joey Chavez, EVP Programming, to build up "tentpole IP series such as 'Peacemaker,' 'Dune,' 'The Penguin,' and 'Green Lantern.'" While it means absolutely nothing in terms of those IPs that weren't named, the four that were should take that as a good sign (for now). Those series would include James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker; the upcoming "Dune" prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood; Matt Reeves' Colin Farrell-starring "The Batman" spinoff, The Penguin; and Greg Berlanti's Finn Wittrock-starring Green Lantern. Now here's a look at the opening to Bloys's email that was sent to his team earlier today (and for a full rundown of the changes, check out the full email text here):

Team, First, I want to thank and acknowledge all of you for the unparalleled, incredible work you've done across all of our programming efforts. This team has achieved successes over an unprecedented stretch of challenges—from 140 Emmy nominations across our brand to the recent coverage celebrating HBO Max as one of the best streaming services in the market. I commend your focus and commitment to excellence through these very uncertain times. Unfortunately, the environment in which we operate is changing rapidly, and it is up to us to continue to refine our model to chart a course for long term success. As you heard from David Zaslav during our last earnings call, producing top-tier HBO/Max scripted content is crucial to WBD's future. Part of this process involves an honest assessment of what we need moving forward.