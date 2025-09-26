Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker, superman

Peacemaker: How "Ignorance Is Chris" Sets Up DCU's Future (SPOILER)

SPOILER: DC Studios and James Gunn's Peacemaker S02E06: "Ignorance Is Chris" lays the groundwork for Man of Tomorrow - and big DCU changes.

We were told that the final three episodes of DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker would have significant impacts on the greater DCU moving forward – including Gunn's upcoming 2027 feature film Man of Tomorrow. This week's episode, S02E06: "Ignorance Is Chris," lived up to that promise in some very big ways, with a horrific big reveal and a major moment that serves as an essential bridge between Superman and Man of Tomorrow. With that in mind, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before we do a deep-dive into that big moment.

After hitting a brick wall on how to find Chris, aka Peacemaker (Cena), Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) makes a trip out to Belle Reve maximum security prison to meet with a special prisoner: Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. I mean, if you need an expert on dimensional portals, it would seem that Lex would be the one to go to. Limping into their one-on-one with a cane in hand in the middle of serving his 250+-plus-year prison sentence (that's what you get for messing with Krypto), Lex throws a whole lot of "I Told You So" points at Rick about meta-humans. He also offers a very "descriptive" anecdote about the metahuman sounds that haunt him in Belle Reve, but we could never do it the justice that Hoult's delivery gives it. After reminding him that he can't out-negotiate him, so he shouldn't even try, Lex asks Rick to cut to the chase about what he wants.

While Lex makes it clear that he doesn't know (or care about) Peacemaker, his interest piques when Rick mentions the portable QUC (Quantum Unfolding Chamber) device that Chris uses. When Lex asks why Rick needs to find Chris and the device, Rick shares that it's to prevent another rift… and adds that he has an "idea," one "which could be beneficial to all of us." Lex wonders if being able to track the device would be enough to earn his freedom, but Rick shuts that down. Instead, Rick shares that the U.S. Government is prepared to offer him "a shot at redemption." Now, Lex is all ears. Later, Rick is checking out from visiting Lex when Sasha (Sol Rodríguez) asks if the meeting was successful. Rick tells her he got what he needed and that Lex was being transferred to a new facility (non-metahuman, we're assuming). When she follows up by asking what else is in the deal, Rick responds, "Other than now, we're partners with Lex Luthor."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!