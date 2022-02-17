Peacemaker: James Gunn on [SPOILERS] Being MIA; Offers Spinoff Update

Even before the season finale hit screens, fans of HBO Max and James Gunn's Peacemaker were already learning that the series would be back (along with whoever was left alive) for a second season. Well, now that the season finale is currently streaming we have some updates on two important topics related to the series- but we've got to dive into spoilers so consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on because Gunn responds to why [SPOILER] and [SPOILER] weren't in that already-much-talked-about-and-debated special scene towards the end and offers an update on that second "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series.

Speaking with Variety, Gunn was asked about that scene. You know, when the Justice League show up briefly (with Jason Mamoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's The Flash being seen up close) to get bad-mouthed by a clearly pissed off Peacemaker and what's left of the team (again, keeping a watch on not going too spoiler-heavy). Now while we also got to see silhouettes of Superman and Wonder Woman, Batman and Cyborg were noticeably absent. Well, it didn't take long for followers of Zack Snyder to see it as an affront to all things holy in the Snyderverse holy, and another example of the animosity that Warner Bros has towards Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Ben Affleck (Batman). And as for that ending? Well, they see it as Gunn being "forced" to now use them. From Gunn's perspective, not having Batman or Cyborg in the group isn't something he's sure he can get into. "You know, I don't know what I can — there are reasons for it, but I'm actually uncertain whether I can say what those reasons are," Gunn explained during the interview. "It might have to do with future stuff." But Gunn could offer an update on his proposed second spinoff from "The Suicide Squad"- and things are sounding pretty good. "Yeah, that's advanced a lot. Hopefully, in not too long, people will know more about that. It's not 100%. But we've been working heavily on it," Gunn revealed. "So that would be something that would happen in addition to 'Peacemaker' Season 2."

"Creating 'Peacemaker' has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max," Gunn said in a statement about the second season renewal. "To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience, in turn, has been a wonderful experience. I can't wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!" Added series star John Cena, "I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character." Now here's a look at Gunn's tweet making it all official and offering tons of love for all of the support, followed by Cena's reaction to the news:

Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It's been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we'll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️! pic.twitter.com/ujeeXODvOn — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.