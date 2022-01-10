Peacemaker Knows Something's Missing; Gunn's Spotify E01-E03 Playlist

It's coming down to the wire, folks! So much so that we even wrapped up meeting the individual members of "Project: Butterfly." So with three days to go until HBO Max and James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker gets unleashed upon our screens, it seems like a Monday is as good of a time as any to offer up a sneak preview. Not only that, Gunn has released the song playlist for the first three episodes on Spotify (which you can check out here) and will update it with every new episode.

Now here's a look at a sneak preview of HBO Max's Peacemaker, where we learn just how much Peacemaker's "Dove of Peace" symbol means to him. Especially when it's on every weapon of serious destruction that he can get his hands on…

Now here's a look back at the intro videos released last week that introduced us to the members of "Project: Butterfly": Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker, Eagly, Chukwudi Iwuji's Clemson Murn, Jennifer Holland"s Emilia Harcourt, Danielle Brooks's Leota Adebayo, Steve Agee's John Economos, and Freddie Stroma's Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. And don't forget that the first three episodes ("A Whole New Whirled," "Best Friends Never" & "Better Goff Dead") of HBO Max's Peacemaker will be hitting the streamer on January 13:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Peacemaker Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygRVzHoIFkg&t=10s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Murn Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oa4vfPYaVRY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Harcourt Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vo3qEHCg_es)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Adebayo Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mjKquEnQSQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Economos Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cv9S9PR3Hnk)

bring chips if you want to make a good first impression on eagly pic.twitter.com/82InvNF0Px — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) January 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Vigilante Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0jenCNsXkk)

Now here's a look back at the wonderfully NSFW trailer that was released early on New Year's Day for HBO Max's Peacemaker:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Official Trailer 2 | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9DAiLI7Cn8)

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in this previously-released preview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Exclusive Clip | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlKTNK7HKic)

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.