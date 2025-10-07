Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 Finale: S02E08 "Full Nelson" Images Released

The images for DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's Peacemaker S02E08: "Full Nelson" offer a few more clues to the Season 2 finale.

Chris (John Cena) has turned himself over to A.R.G.U.S., which means that the rest of the 11th Street Kids are going to have to rescue him. While that's going on, we have Rick Flag Sr.'s (Frank Grillo) deal with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) begin to become a bit clearer as some interdimensional exploring could end up opening some doors that should've remained closed. With that in mind, we have the official images that were released for the second season finale of DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's Peacemaker, S02E08: "Full Nelson." In addition, we have Gunn's tracklist for the season ender and a look back at his teases about how the season wraps up from the previous two social media watch parties.

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 8: "Full Nelson" Preview

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 8: "Full Nelson" – Written and directed by James Gunn, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

In addition, we've got some musical clues to what's to come that were released this week. The streaming series official Spotify playlist now includes the following tracks for the season finale: "Someone Special" from Hardcore Superstar, "Oh Lord" from Foxy Shazam, "Fucking My Heart in the Ass" from Steel Panther, "We're Not Gonna Take It (2016 Acoustic)" from Dee Snider, "Only My Heart Talkin'" from Alice Cooper, "To Get Back To You" from Nelson, and "Reckoning" from The Cruel Intentions:

Over the course of the past two Peacemaker Season 2 watch parties on Threads, Gunn has had some interesting teases to drop about what's ahead- and about how we have no idea what's coming. Here's a look:

Gunn's Big Plug for S02E08: "Full Nelson" – "Next week: "When has anything we've ever done actually been for the good of the people?" I can't wait for you to see it. I promise it is nothing like anything anyone expects or has guessed!"

Some of Gunn's Favorite Dialogue to Write Hits This Week – "Some of Adebayo's [Danielle Brooks] stuff next episode probably."

Will "Peacemaker" Season 2 Finale Tease The DCU's Future? "More than tease!"

Will "Peacemaker" Season 2 Finale Have a Lot of Cameos? "It's not about the cameos. It's about the story and the twists and the emotion and fun. Cameos are only fun if they're a part of the story."

Just When You Thought You Knew Your Favorite Characters…: "If you guys think you have these characters all figured out and put into a nice little hole, next week's episode might show you that's not the case."

Expect a Set Even Better Than the QUC: "The QUC was really great. But the best set is in Episode 8!!"

Will We Be Seeing More of the QUC in the DCU's Future: "Welll you might be in luck!!"

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios

