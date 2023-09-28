Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, freddie stroma, james gunn, max, peacemaker, vigilante

Peacemaker Star Freddie Stroma's Vigilante In New DCU, Too: James Gunn

Along with Xolo Maridueña, John Cena & Viola Davis, James Gunn confirmed that Freddie Stroma's Vigilante will be in DC Studios' new DCU.

Earlier this week, DC Studios' co-head James Gunn looked to clarify how fans should be viewing his & co-head Peter Safran's DCU, with the understanding that the animated series Creature Commandos (2024) and the feature film Superman: Legacy are the first two official chapters in their overall plans. In his Threads posts, Gunn also explained how some actors will be portraying the characters they're currently playing in the new DCU – listing Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle, John Cena's Peacemaker, and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Now, some folks took that to mean that those are the only ones – but Gunn added another name to that list earlier today.

When asked about the status of Peacemaker Freddie Stroma's Vigilante, Gunn offered, "Yes, Freddie [Stroma] as Vigilante is still around." And that got us thinking about Creature Commandos – because we seem to remember Sean Gunn's Weasel (The Suicide Squad) and Steve Agee's John Economos (The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker) also being included in the voice cast lineup. In fact – just from a pure speculation standpoint (and because we loved the show) and nothing else – we could see the core cast from Max's Peacemaker making the move to the new DCU.

"Nothing is canon until 'Creature Commandos' next year – a sort of aperitif to the DCU – & then a deeper dive into the universe with 'Superman: Legacy' after that. It's a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think it's okay to be confused on what's happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet," Gunn shared previously in a social media post. "And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they've played in other stories & some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows & animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until 'CC' and 'Legacy'" (confirming Maridueña, Cena, and Davis would be returning in their respective roles in the new DCU):

And for those of you wondering what the statuses are of a number of the DCU projects in play now that the writers' strike is over, Gunn is going to need a little time to play catch-up – which makes sense considering it's been less than 24 hours since the WGA called off the strike. "I don't even know where we are with everything, as I haven't been able to talk with our writers while this has been happening," Gunn explained. "Although I'm very happy with the outcome, the strike was a real wrench in the process for sure, so I'll have to see where we are on everything for the next couple weeks. But yeah, I'd imagine more news out in the not-too-distant future."

