Peacemaker: The Cool Season 2 Finale Idea We Know Will Never Happen

Sometimes, you have a cool idea you need to share, even though you know it won't happen - like this one for the Peacemaker Season 2 finale.

Okay, hear us out. By this point, we're sure you heard about what went down during DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker S02E06 "Ignorance Is Chris." Our worst fears were realized when it was revealed that Chris's (Cena) "perfect" new dimension was actually based on DC Comics' Earth-X: a universe where Germany won World War II, which Len Wein and Dick Dillin created and that first appeared in October 1973's Justice League of America #107. With two more episodes to go, we're most likely going to learn more about the dimension – and possibly see alt-universe versions of popular DC characters.

Heading into the season, there were strong rumblings that David Corenswet's Superman would be appearing this season, most likely during the season finale. An important appearance by Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor this week only fueled the rumors, but Gunn recently put those rumors to rest. "No. In fact, David was very upset that Nick got to be on the show, and he didn't. It just didn't work," Gunn shared. The news proved to be more of a disappointment than usual after this week's revelations, with many hoping that viewers would get to see Corenswet portraying Earth-X's Man of Steel.

That's where we came up with an idea that would rip apart social media if it happened, because it would be incredibly cool – and we also know that there is no way that it could ever happen. Henry Cavill as Earth-X Superman. Think about it. It would get Cavill back in the DCU in a meaningful role that's still within the "Superman" universe, and it would definitely see the character's importance. Plus, it would give Cavill a chance to stretch his acting muscles by offering a darker take on the character he had become known for. Also, it would be a kind of "olive branch" over how things went down just before Gunn and Peter Safran began running DC Studios. But most of all, and we can't emphasize this enough, it would be pretty f***ing cool.

Why wouldn't it work? Right off the bat, we could see Gunn viewing it as more "stunt casting" than anything else, and too much of a distraction from everything else that's set to go down during the season finale. In addition, we can't see the Zack Snyder fans viewing it as anything more than a disrespectful slap in the face. For as long and hard as they've been pushing their "Bring back the Snyderverse" agenda, getting a chance to see Cavill back in a Superman costume, only for it to represent a Nazi-run America, feels like dropping a lit match on a pile of lit matches sitting on a warehouse of fireworks.

Peacemaker: When Earth II Officially Became Earth-X…

Adrian, aka Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), met up with his other self in the new dimension, and they agreed on everything – except one big thing. In the new dimension, Peacemaker is Vigilante's arch-enemy, with the new dimension version revealing that he's the reason why he joined the "Sons of Liberty" – clearly a resistance group. After Chris and our Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) speak in the new dimension, the two walk through Chris's headquarters when Harcourt mentions that she hasn't seen any people of color. At first, Chris scoffs at her observation, but then the big reveal comes: instead of stars on the U.S. Flag, there's a Nazi symbol.

Meanwhile, Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) takes a break from Economos (Steve Agee) to go for a walk to clear her head in Chris's home neighborhood, when she notices people looking at her with fear and panic. Before long, Keith (David Denman) jumps from his vehicle and screams about "a Black" getting loose, and the last we see is Adebayo running with a mob chasing her. The reference that people of color are being imprisoned hits hard and sets up would could be a brutally painful penultimate episode to the season.

