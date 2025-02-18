Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: peaky blinders, steven knight

Peaky Blinders: "World of 'Peaky' Will Continue": Knight Offers Update

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight had some promising things to share about the Netflix return film and the franchise's future.

During his conversation with BBC Breakfast earlier today, Steven Knight made two things clear. First, fans are going to like what they see of the Cillian Murphy (reprising his role as Thomas Shelby)-starring Peaky Blinders return film for Netflix. Second – as he has alluded to in the past – it doesn't appear he's done telling stories in the show's universe. "We're putting it [the film] together now. I would say this, wouldn't I? But it's fantastic. We've got the best, I think, the best British actors all in one place, including Stephen [Graham]," Knight shared, offering an update on how things are going with post-production. "The stuff that I'm watching – the rushes, the assemblies – no one will be disappointed. It is quite an incredible thing," he added. "It's a very fitting way to end this part of the 'Peaky' story." Notice how Knight said "this part"? When asked if that meant that he had more to offer fans of the franchise, Knight added, "I'm not allowed to announce it, but I'm just saying that the world of 'Peaky' will continue."

Here's a look back at the announcement that went out at the beginning of June 2024, showing off the cover of the film's script:

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpA — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Joining Murphy for the big-screen story are Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Silo), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction), and Jay Lycurgo (Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, I May Destroy You). On the returning side, viewers can expect to see Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham – with Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, Wild Rose) directing. Knight penned the script for the film and is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason are set as executive producers.

