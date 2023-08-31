Posted in: Peacock, streaming, TV, USA Network | Tagged: gina torres, peacock, pearson, suits, USA Network

Pearson: Gina Torres-Starring "Suits" Spinoff Now Peacock Exclusive

Peacock is now the exclusive home for all nine seasons of Aaron Korsh's Suits and the Gina Torres-starring spinoff series, Pearson.

With series creator/executive producer Aaron Korsh's Suits burning up Nielsen's streaming charts for seven weeks now – thanks to runs on Netflix and Peacock (though residuals still appear to be a problem here, too) – there have been a whole lot of fingers being crossed out there about the show getting a reboot/restart, or a spinoff set in the show's universe. That makes it a perfect time for Peacock to remind everyone that not only is it the exclusive streaming home for all nine seasons of the original series, but it's also now the exclusive home for the Gina Torres-starring spinoff series Pearson. Originally announced in 2019, the series saw Torres' now-disbarred lawyer, Jessica Pearson, relocating from New York City to the mean streets of Chicago as she traded the courtroom for city hall.

Now, here's a look back at the official trailer and original overview that was released:

"Pearson" centers around the world of recently disbarred NYC powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) as she adjusts to down and dirty Chicago politics. Newly appointed as Chicago Mayor Bobby Novak's (Morgan Spector) right hand fixer, Jessica is quickly embroiled in a crooked and dangerous new world where every action has far-reaching consequences. With her compulsion to win, Jessica is forced to reconcile her unstoppable drive with her desire to do the right thing – two things very much at odds.

The ensemble drama spinoff hailed from UCP and was executive produced by "Suits" creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh alongside executive producer and showrunner Daniel Arkin. Doug Liman, David Bartis & Gene Klein of Hypnotic (Suits, Nightflyers, Impulse) also serve as executive producers. Additional members of the cast included Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill), Simon Kassianides (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Eli Goree (Riverdale), Isabel Arraiza (The Oath), and Chantel Riley (Wynonna Earp).

