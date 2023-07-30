Posted in: Netflix, TV, USA Network | Tagged: buffy, D B Woodside, DB Woodside, netflix, peacock, suits, USA Network

Suits Streaming Big; DB Woodside "Can't Wait to Get My Residual Check"

With reports of USA Networks' Suits scoring big in streaming, D.B. Woodside (Jeff Malone) wants to know where the residual checks are at.

Running for nine seasons (2011-2019) and starring Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty & Gina Torres, USA Network's Suits aired its final episode in September 2019. And now, nearly four years later, the Aaron Korsh-created & written series is making major streaming waves in ways that make it feel like the show never left the air. According to Nielsen, Suits set a viewing time record for an acquired series during the final week of June and the beginning of July (June 26-July 2). First hitting Netflix on June 23rd (and streaming on Peacock), Korsh's series earned 3.14 billion minutes of watch time (with pre-Netflix Manifest holding the previous record of 2.49 billion minutes of watch time). Netflix's rollout of The Witcher Season 3 took second at 1.31 billion minutes of watch time, followed by FX's The Bear at 1.01 billion minutes of watch time. As for the fine print? Nielsen's numbers are based on U.S. television set viewing only (not international) and do not include computers or mobile devices. So with a series still performing that well and with a fanbase as committed as ever, it only makes sense that D.B. Woodside (Lucifer, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) would be looking forward to getting a residual check. But based on a recent tweet, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Woodside portrayed SEC prosecutor Jeff Malone, who joined the firm as a senior partner at the beginning of the fourth season. Woodside's Malone would be a recurring role throughout the season, taking on a guest-starring role in Seasons 5-7 (for a total of 16 episodes). While many would assume that Woodside would still be receiving a residual check from his work, Woodside makes it clear that a check is still something he's waiting on. "Really?! That's amazing! I loved working on Suits! I can't wait to get my residual check!" Woodside tweeted, along with a GIF of Charlie Brown checking on an empty mailbox. And even for stars who were series regulars on popular shows, we've been seeing evidence online of residual checks only for a few cents or a few dollars – sometimes for nothing, but generated for record-keeping purposes (which still doesn't make anyone feel better about receiving a check for $0.00). When SAG-AFTRA & WGA explain that they're striking for respect and fair compensation, this is one of the examples that they can point to – here's a look at Woodside's tweet:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!