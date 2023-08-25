Posted in: Netflix, Peacock, streaming, TV, USA Network | Tagged: aaron korsh, netflix, peacock, suits, USA Network

Suits: Aaron Korsh On Spinoff Idea He's Still "Really Excited About"

Suits creator Aaron Korsh shares more on why a series revival isn't a top priority and on the spinoff series idea he's still interested in.

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with series creator Aaron Korsh's Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty & Gina Torres-starring series Suits, it was tearing up Nielsen's streaming numbers with its runs on Netflix and Peacock – and guess what? It still is – with still no end in sight (we are talking about a nine-season series, folks). But even with numbers like those, Korsh has made it clear that any kind of immediate hope for a reboot/revival just isn't realistic on a number of levels. "Let me say right off that there is no [Suits] reboot or anything in the works. [The] Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out, and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…" Korsh wrote at one point over this past weekend in what would turn out to be an afternoon filled with some great behind-the-scenes perspectives on the series. Now, we're getting to hear more from Korsh regarding his feelings on continuing the series – and the one series universe spinoff idea that still has his attention: "I would do that in the second."

"First of all, it's really hard work to come up with plots for a show that you love and care about and want to be great, so I'd never put a second of thought into it without someone saying, 'We want to do this,' because it's just torture to me. (Laughs.) When fans ask me, like, 'What do you think Harvey and Mike are up to in Seattle?' I'm like,'"I don't know!' It's really hard to come up with this stuff; that's why you have a writers' room — like, that's why we're on strike, so I don't have to by myself!" Korsh shared with The Hollywood Reporter during (according to THR) "part one of a two-part interview, which was coordinated through Korsh's personal representatives, in accordance with a WGA ruling after the writers' strike that began May 2".

"Also, look, USA gave us 26 episodes of notice for when the show was going to end. That's a lot of notice. And when it was over, I was very satisfied with it. I managed not to be ashamed of any of the episodes we did. And so, I'd be afraid [to do it again.] It's not like I can think of a ton of shows that have been rebooted that I've watched where I was like, 'Yeah, that was great.' Usually, I'm not even interested in watching them. So, again, if someone reached out and the cast was into it, I would consider it if I could come up with something that excited me," the series creator added – though there's one Suits spinoff that would get his attention. "But if I could wave a magic wand and get another show on the air, it wouldn't be a continuation of 'Suits.' Now, I know I've mentioned the [Robert] Zane prequel idea [centered on Rachel's dad, played by Wendell Pierce]. I would do that in the second. I was really excited about that."

