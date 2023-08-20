Posted in: Netflix, Peacock, TV, USA Network | Tagged: netflix, peacock, suits, USA Network
Suits Creator Would Consider Reboot But "Not My Priority Creatively"
Suits creator Aaron Korsh covered a ton of fans' questions on Twitter/X earlier today, including questions about a reboot and more.
At the end of July, we reported on how series creator Aaron Korsh's Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty & Gina Torres-starring series Suits was tearing up Nielsen's streaming numbers with its runs on Netflix and Peacock – with no end in sight, considering we're talking about a nine-season series. With numbers like those, Korsh's phone must be buzzing 24/7 with offers of a reboot, restart, or spinoff – right? With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes ongoing, nope – that's not going to happen, But even after the strikes end, Korsh made it clear on Twitter/X that a lot of stars (creative and otherwise) would have to align for there to even be a chance of that happening. "Let me say right off that there is no [Suits] reboot or anything in the works. [The] Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out, and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…" Korsh wrote at one point, in what would turn out to be an afternoon filled with some great behind-the-scenes perspectives on the series from its creators (if you're a fan, definitely get caught up on what went down earlier today).
Here's a look at Korsh's tweet regarding a Suits "reboot or anything in the works," adding that he didn't necessarily disagree with the idea that the majority of reboots end up being a disappointment:
In this post, Korsh shares the timeline of how the series went from the spec script be ign written to a pilot green light:
And, yes… Korsh took some souvenirs from the series:
When it comes to the number of episodes he was given to wrap up the series, Korsh makes it clear that "I was good with it and I still am":
And there some rumblings about spinoffs, too:
Korsh gets "slightly irritated" when some critics try to undermine the show's continued success:
And when it comes to the episodes that are currently blowing up streaming, Korsh doesn't understand why more isn't being done in the way of extras (BTS featurettes, episode trailers, etc.):
