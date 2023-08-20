Posted in: Netflix, Peacock, TV, USA Network | Tagged: netflix, peacock, suits, USA Network

Suits Creator Would Consider Reboot But "Not My Priority Creatively"

Suits creator Aaron Korsh covered a ton of fans' questions on Twitter/X earlier today, including questions about a reboot and more.

At the end of July, we reported on how series creator Aaron Korsh's Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty & Gina Torres-starring series Suits was tearing up Nielsen's streaming numbers with its runs on Netflix and Peacock – with no end in sight, considering we're talking about a nine-season series. With numbers like those, Korsh's phone must be buzzing 24/7 with offers of a reboot, restart, or spinoff – right? With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes ongoing, nope – that's not going to happen, But even after the strikes end, Korsh made it clear on Twitter/X that a lot of stars (creative and otherwise) would have to align for there to even be a chance of that happening. "Let me say right off that there is no [Suits] reboot or anything in the works. [The] Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out, and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…" Korsh wrote at one point, in what would turn out to be an afternoon filled with some great behind-the-scenes perspectives on the series from its creators (if you're a fan, definitely get caught up on what went down earlier today).

Here's a look at Korsh's tweet regarding a Suits "reboot or anything in the works," adding that he didn't necessarily disagree with the idea that the majority of reboots end up being a disappointment:

Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works. Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing… — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

That's what you're reading but it ain't what I'm writing. I would consider it but it's not my priority creatively. https://t.co/zrVvgDPdyL — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In this post, Korsh shares the timeline of how the series went from the spec script be ign written to a pilot green light:

I wrote the original spec script from January to May 2008, just after the last strike. We sold it in September of 2008, after many people passed on it. Finally green lit to pilot in spring of 2010. https://t.co/ERFJR4Z2oV — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And, yes… Korsh took some souvenirs from the series:

I took a bunch of things, Harvey's desk and diploma, Mike's bicycle picture, the picture of Harvey's mom painting as he watched, a photo of Mike and Rachel from their apartment, Harvey's mini motorcycle… maybe a few others. https://t.co/i3kLlXAF4w — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

When it comes to the number of episodes he was given to wrap up the series, Korsh makes it clear that "I was good with it and I still am":

When Season 7 was ending I went into the network and then said we're going to give you a 16 episode season 8 and a 10 episode season 9 to wrap it up. I was good with it and I still am. https://t.co/JPLOx8T4LH — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And there some rumblings about spinoffs, too:

It was just an idea pitched once. I didn't want Louis to leave #Suits. I didn't want Gina to leave either, but that was for her life, not in order to have a spin off. https://t.co/uu20QsxQ17 — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I had an idea for a #Suits spin off that was a prequel exploring young Robert Zane, fresh out of law school in the early 90's. The network wasn't interested at the time. I would still do that. https://t.co/sq9PklOz09 — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Korsh gets "slightly irritated" when some critics try to undermine the show's continued success:

Doesn't really bother me. Though I got slightly irritated when recently some critics said the reason #Suits is doing so well is essentially that it's mediocre and there are a lot of episodes. Then I remind myself that I'm proud of it and it's dominating. What more can I ask? https://t.co/VqOB26XimB — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And when it comes to the episodes that are currently blowing up streaming, Korsh doesn't understand why more isn't being done in the way of extras (BTS featurettes, episode trailers, etc.):

This would be a great idea for the studio to do but I am not sure they are aware of the value it would bring. I'm any case, we're on strike right now. https://t.co/xUlfo2EaAe — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

