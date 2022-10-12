Penguin: Colin Farrell Shares "Batman" Timeline, Early Script Thoughts

Now that we know that Emmy Award-winning director Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown) is set to direct two episodes and executive produce HBO Max's upcoming Colin Farrell-starring spinoff from Matt Reeves' The Batman, Farrell is offering a brief update on how things are going with Penguin. During an interview with ExtraTV in support of his film, The Banshees of Inisherin (alongside co-star and recent Saturday Night Live host Brendan Gleeson), Farrell shared that the series starts off about a week after the film (noted by the fact that Gotham is still quite a bit water-logged). In addition, the actor shared that he's read the first script for the first episode, noting that it begins with Penguin splashing through the puddles in Falcone's office. "It's so well written," Farrell shared, going on to sing the praises of writer & showrunner Lauren LeFranc before emphasizing just how much he wanted a chance to do more with the character.

Reeves and Farrell are set to executive produce alongside Dylan Clark and Lauren LeFranc (who writes and serves as showrunner). Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan also serve as executive producers, and Rafi Crohn is a co-executive producer. Now here's a look at the clip from ExtraTV, where Farrell offers an update:

When asked if he would be interested in being a part of The Batman sequel (he would), Farrell also offered some insight into how involved Reeves will be behind the camera. "Matt's up to his bollocks, you know, hovering over the keyboard and just planning the story because he's just so meticulous. He's so obsessive about what he does, but he's all over [HBO Max's] 'The Penguin' [series] as well. I mean, he's not gonna direct it, but he's all over the structure of the scripts and who's gonna direct them. And so, it's exciting," Farrell explained. But when it comes to when the series will start filming, viewers will have to be patient because Farrell still has Apple TV+'s Sugar to wrap first (though he's hoping to start filming the series at the start of 2023).