Penguin: HBO Max Reportedly In Talks with Craig Zobel to Direct Eps

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with HBO Max's upcoming Colin Farrell-starring spinoff from Matt Reeves' The Batman, Farrell was discussing how involved Reeves is with Penguin (more on that below). Now, Discussing Film is reporting exclusively that Emmy Award-winning director Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown) is in talks to direct some episodes of the series. Zobel will serve as an executive producer, but conversations are still underway on how many episodes he would be able to direct (based on the 2023 production calendar).

Reeves and Farrell are set to executive produce alongside Dylan Clark and Lauren LeFranc (who writes and serves as showrunner). Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan also serve as executive producers, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

When asked if he would be interested in being a part of The Batman sequel (he would), Farrell also offered some insight into how involved Reeves will be behind the camera. "Matt's up to his bollocks, you know, hovering over the keyboard and just planning the story because he's just so meticulous. He's so obsessive about what he does, but he's all over [HBO Max's] 'The Penguin' [series] as well. I mean, he's not gonna direct it, but he's all over the structure of the scripts and who's gonna direct them. And so, it's exciting," Farrell explained. But when it comes to when the series will start filming, viewers will have to be patient because Farrell still has Apple TV+'s Sugar to wrap first (though he's hoping to start filming the series are the start of the next year.