Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Clarisse & Luke Get Season 2 Teasers

New mini-teasers for Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 spotlight Dior Goodjohn's Clarisse and Charlie Bushnell's Luke.

As the countdown to the hit streaming series' two-episode return on December 10th rolls on, fans of Disney+'s Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri-starring Percy Jackson and the Olympians are getting a chance to check out what's ahead for some of the second season's major players. Over the past two days, the streaming series has been releasing mini-teasers that offer character profiles and sneak peeks at the upcoming season. For this go-around, we have a look at Dior Goodjohn's Clarisse and Charlie Bushnell's Luke.

The second season will see Percy Jackson (Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Simhadri) take on a new run of adventures based on bestselling author Rick Riordan's novel The Sea of Monsters. In the new season, Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing; he learns he has a cyclops for a brother (Diemer's Tyson), Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos (Nick Boraine). Percy's journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

The Great Awakening has already begun. Luke returns in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 – December 10 on Disney+ and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/43BbnyyluP — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) November 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

For glory. Clarisse returns in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 – December 10 on Disney+ and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ec36E0xtgv — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) November 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

After Camp Half-Blood's protective border is breached, Percy embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend, Grover, and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse (Goodjohn), and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy's survival becomes essential to stopping Luke (Bushnell), the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

Guest stars for the second season include Tamara Smart (Thalia), Rosemarie DeWitt (C.C.), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Toby Stephens (Poseidon), Courtney B. Vance (Zeus), Andra Day (Athena), Adam Copeland (Ares), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus" aka "Mr. D), Glynn Turman (Chiron aka Mr. Brunner), Timothy Simons (Tantalus), Sandra Bernhard (Anger, the Gray Sisters), Margaret Cho (Wasp, the Gray Sisters), Kristen Schaal (Tempest, the Gray Sisters), Beatrice Kitsos (Alison Sims), Aleks Paunovic (Polyphemus), Kevin Chacon (Chris Rodriguez), and Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson). Stemming from 20th Television, the series is executive-produced by Jon Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Gotham Group), Bert Salke, Jeremy Bell (The Gotham Group), D.J. Goldberg (The Gotham Group), James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!