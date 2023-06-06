Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: HBO, Matthew Rhys, max, perry mason, preview

Perry Mason: HBO Cancels Matthew Rhys-Starring Series After 2 Seasons

After weeks of speculation, HBO has confirmed that the Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason will not be returning for a third season.

It's "case closed" for the Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason, with HBO confirming with Deadline Hollywood that the series will be ending its run after two seasons – more than a month after the Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey (Team Downey)-produced second season wrapped up its run. "We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivaled cast and crew of 'Perry Mason' for their reimagining of such a treasured and storied franchise," HBO said in a statement. "While we won't be moving forward with another season of the series, we are excited to continue working with the brilliant creatives at Team Downey on future projects."

The second season of HBO's Perry Mason

The second season of HBO's Perry Mason takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry has moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he's even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It's the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn't much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he's been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry's pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.

Returning with Rhys, Rylance & Chalk for the second season are Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, and Diarra Kilpatrick. Joining the cast this season are Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Wallace Langham, Onohoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Mark O'Brien, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci, and Jen Tullock. Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the series' executive producers include Rhys, Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, Matthew Rhys, and Tim Van Patten; co-executive producer Regina Heyman.

