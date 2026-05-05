Posted in: Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: bill and ted, Cory Smith, gleb melkinov, joe kelly, justina ireland, peter parker

The Amazing Spider-Man #28 "Bill & Ted" Bit From 2 Years Ago, Tomorrow

Finally, Peter Parker's Bill And Ted Manouevre from two years ago, comes to fruition tomorrow in Amazing Spider-Man #28

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #28 pays off Peter Parker’s two-year-old Bill & Ted-style time-travel manouevre at last.

Joe Kelly and Cory Smith bring Spider-Man’s magical unfinished business roaring back into the present.

The story ties Amazing Spider-Man #28 to One World Under Doom and the Eight Deaths of Spider-Man saga.

Peter’s bucket clue from Amazing Spider-Man #63 finally matters as a future Spider-Man steps into place.

This scene below is from the preview to Amazing Spider-Man #28 by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith out this week from Marvel Comics. I promise there is no spoiler beyond the preview. Come on, it's not Batman #9. As Peter Parker tries to relax after Torment, Carnage, Mary Jane being Venom, the death of Paul and some new family revelations… but cousins are for another day.

Because this day is from a day two years ago.

That's right, folks, it's time to travel back to the beginnings of One World Under Doom when Doctor Doom, as the Sorcerer Supreme, had devolved some of his responsibilities to Spider-Man. Remember?

Taking a crash course, aided by the then-dead astral body of Doctor Strange, fighting against Cytorrak and his Scions, in the Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man…

Up against Cyntros…

And then Cyrios… including a certain amount of time travel.

In an issue not written by Joe Kelly, but by Justina Ireland, and drawn by Gleb Menikov. As Cyrios takes Spider-Man back to the day in which he failed to stop a robber from the TV studio he was in, and who went on to kill Uncle Ben. Teasing him and taunting him with a past he could not change.

And as Cyrios is about to show him a future, Spider-Man concentrates hard. He has to remember a bucket…

And the Spider-Man from the future remembered this moment, detected it, was ready and is prepared to step up.

The hard part of working with Doctor Strange? I guess that's what this 2026 issue finally is. No time to ask about cousins. As well as letting the 2024 Spider-Man know that things are going to be tough…

Well, as Doctor Strange references Peter Parker's cultural ties, it worked for Bill and Ted… Amazing Spider-Man #28 by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith is published tomorrow. And also two years ago…

Amazing Spider-Man #28 (#992) by Joe Kelly and Cory Smith

SPIDER-MAN's buried in unfinished business after his battle with Torment, Venom, and Carnage AND his long absence from Earth. Get his life back together? Later. Damage control at work? Not now. Time-traveling magical threat to all of space and time? Go, Spidey, go!

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