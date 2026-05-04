Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Production Moves to Los Angeles; Season 4 Filming Set for June

A $48 million tax credit has CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker moving from Vancouver to Los Angeles, with Season 4 filming set for June.

Article Summary Tracker is relocating production from Vancouver to Los Angeles after landing a massive $48 million California tax credit.

Season 4 of Tracker is set to begin filming in late June, with 20th Television securing facilities around Los Angeles.

The Tracker tax credit is the largest awarded to a series this round, topping Fallout and signaling a major California win.

Justin Hartley and showrunner Elwood Reid thanked Vancouver while praising Tracker’s move back to California.

CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker is on the move. No, we're not talking about what's still to come this season because that's just a given. Hartley's Colter is always on the move. And we're not talking about the show changing nights or anything like that. But the big news is that, thanks to a $48 million tax credit from the California Film Commission, the production will be moving from Vancouver to Los Angeles. 20th Television is reportedly securing production facilities in and around the Los Angeles area (with filming on Season 4 slated to begin in late June). The series was originally listed as "Untitled Disney Entertainment Television Project 13" by the commission in March, with the hit series's $48 million credit topping Prime Video's Fallout ($42 million) as the highest amount allocated to a series.

"I'm proud of what we built in Vancouver. I'm also very excited we're bringing Tracker to L.A.," Hartley shared in a statement. "I'm looking forward to continuing to tell these stories alongside the new, fresh places we'll be heading to next. Most importantly, I want to thank the fans for showing up for us every step of the way. We couldn't do this without you." Reid added, "Location is a huge part of the storytelling on Tracker. We're so grateful to the crew and people of Vancouver who made the first three seasons of this hit drama possible, and are simultaneously thrilled to be able to kick off the fourth season of Tracker by filming in Los Angeles, thanks to the tax incentive program that supports bringing production back to California."

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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