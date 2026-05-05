Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: barack obama, mark hamill, star wars

Mark Hamill and Barack Obama Promoted The New Presidential Center

Mark Hamill and Barack Obama got together for their own May The 4th promo, as they hyped up the new Obama Presidential Center

Article Summary Mark Hamill joins Barack Obama for a playful May The 4th promo spotlighting the new Obama Presidential Center.

The videos use Star Wars jokes and Jedi-style banter as Mark Hamill helps build buzz for the Chicago opening.

Obama Foundation shared the Mark Hamill campaign across social media ahead of ticket sales launching May 6.

The Obama Presidential Center officially opens in June 2026 with a week of events focused on community and change.

It may not have been a proper "May The 4th" celebration item, but Mark Hamill and Barack Obama got together to promote the new Obama Presidential Center with a few Star Wars references. The two men got together to film a couple of promo spots to run on The Obama Foundation's social media channels, doing a little play on words comparison about a young boy who grew up trying to find his place in the world, who did not grow up to blow up a giant ball in space. As well as one where March channels his inner Jedi to contact Barack about getting tickets.

Mark Hamill Brings The Force To An Obama Promo

It really doesn't matter where your politics are; the two men look like they're genuinely having fun cutting a promo at the new Presidential Center, which will start selling tickets for people to go check out on May 6, as they gear up for the official opening on June 18, 2026.

The Obama Presidential Center Will Open on June 18, 2026

Hope has a home, and it's time to open the doors. Rooted on the South Side of Chicago, the Obama Presidential Center is a global hub for inspiring, empowering, and connecting people to make change. On this 19-acre campus, you can explore the world-class museum, gather in the library, or relax in the open air. This June, be part of the moment when this center for change comes to life for neighbors across the street and visitors around the world. We're not planning your standard ribbon cutting. The opening of the Obama Presidential Center will be a celebration of the power of ordinary people coming together to do extraordinary things. From our next-door neighbors to our community online, we invite you to celebrate this milestone through a week of moments designed to inspire action on campus and across the world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!