Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, star wars, trump, UNO

Trump Tries Hijacking May the 4th (Happy Star Wars Day, Disney!)

Donald Trump's White House helped itself to The Mandalorian and Grogu for its "May the 4th Be with You" post for Star Wars Day.

With the television season being as busy as it was over the past few months, we haven't had a chance to revisit one of Bleeding Cool's favorite pastimes. Of course, we're talking about checking in to see what Elon Musk or Donald Trump are up to when it comes to really bad pop culture takes. We've seen some nightmares from them in the past regarding Rick and Morty, the DC Universe's superheroes, the X-Men, and more. With today being "Star Wars Day" ("May the 4th Be With You!"), and Disney/Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu set to hit screens soon, you can only imagine what Trump had in store. Actually, you don't have to imagine, because The White House dropped some shady artwork depicting Trump as the main man, instead of the much more appropriate Jabba the Hut or Palpatine. Of course, this isn't the first time that Trump and his people have been on the wrong side of pop culture delusions of grandeur, having portrayed himself as a jacked-up Jedi with a Sith lightsaber during last year's "Star Wars Day."

While we await word from Disney and/or Lucasfilm regarding what appears to be an AI slop take on their IP, here's a look at the steaming pile of over-compensating that the Trump folks left on social media earlier today. As a bonus, we also have a little something that we're sure lovers of UNO will appreciate (and shake their heads at):

In a galaxy that demands strength – America stands ready. This is the way. May the 4th be with you. pic.twitter.com/S8dOKOVd5P — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 4, 2026 Show Full Tweet

As for UNO, leave it to Trump's White House to make it crystal clear that they have no understanding whatsoever of how the wonderfully classic card game that's been played by millions over the years actually works. Spoiler? You win by getting rid of all of your cards – not having the most! Consider that one a freebie. We know there's that old saying out there about how there's no such thing as "bad press" – but what about self-inflicted press that makes you look righteously stupid:

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