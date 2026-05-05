Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: a good girl's guide to murder

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2 Trailer: New Season, New Case

Premiering May 27th, here's the trailer, poster, and images for Emma Myers (Wednesday)-starring A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2.

Article Summary A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2 premieres May 27, with Emma Myers returning as Pip for a darker new case.

The new trailer teases higher stakes as Pip tries to avoid investigating but gets pulled into another dangerous mystery.

Season 2 adapts Holly Jackson’s Good Girl, Bad Blood, following Jamie Reynolds’ disappearance before Max Hastings’ trial.

Netflix’s A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder raises the tension as Pip questions justice and drifts from her “good girl” image.

After solving the case of missing student Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies) during the opening season, Emma Myers's (Wednesday) Pippa Fitz-Amobi will be back on May 27th with a new case… and greater dangers. On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the official trailer, key art poster, and image gallery for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2, offering our best look yet at what's ahead for our talented sleuth – here's a look:

Based on Good Girl, Bad Blood, the second book in bestselling author Holly Jackson's YA mystery series, here's a look at the official trailer and overview for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2:

After she solved the Andie Bell case, Pip's (Emma Myers) world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better. Pip is determined to fix the fallout — and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings' (Henry Ashton) trial approaches, key witness Jamie Reynolds (Eden H. Davies) suddenly disappears, and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him. This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the "good girl" she once was. The cast lineup for the second season includes:

Emma Myers as Pippa Fitz-Amobi

as Pippa Fitz-Amobi Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh

as Ravi Singh Henry Ashton as Max Hastings

as Max Hastings Asha Banks as Cara Ward

as Cara Ward Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren Gibson

as Lauren Gibson Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor Reynolds

as Connor Reynolds Misia Butler as Stanley Forbes, a figure on the fringes of the investigation. Stanley has connections that may run deeper than they seem.

as Stanley Forbes, a figure on the fringes of the investigation. Stanley has connections that may run deeper than they seem. Eden H. Davies as Jamie Reynolds, Connor's brother. He is a quiet but popular local musician. Jamie's sudden disappearance sends shockwaves throughout the community.

as Jamie Reynolds, Connor's brother. He is a quiet but popular local musician. Jamie's sudden disappearance sends shockwaves throughout the community. Jack Rowan as Charlie Green, Pippa's new neighbor. Charlie is drawn into the heart of the mystery unraveling in Little Kilton.

as Charlie Green, Pippa's new neighbor. Charlie is drawn into the heart of the mystery unraveling in Little Kilton. Freddie England as Robin, a controversial new member of the friendship group, who starts dating Lauren.

In addition, the second season stars Anna Brindle (The Outs), Peter Sullivan (Around The World In 80 Days), Freddie Thorp (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lu Corfield (The Crow Girl), and Stephanie Street (Breathtaking).

The first season of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, produced by Moonage Pictures (The Gentlemen, The Famous Five, Bodies) for BBC iPlayer and BBC Three in co-production with Netflix and ZDFneo, premiered on Netflix in August 2024. The new episodes will premiere globally on Netflix, excluding the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the UK and Ireland on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

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