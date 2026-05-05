Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Boroughs

The Boroughs Trailer: Because You're Never Too Old to Hunt Monsters

Arriving on May 21st, here's the official trailer and new images for Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, and EPs Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's The Boroughs.

Article Summary Netflix’s The Boroughs gets an official trailer, teasing a sci-fi mystery set inside a seemingly perfect retirement community.

A grieving newcomer’s monster encounter pulls him into a misfit team uncovering a dark secret behind The Boroughs.

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews create The Boroughs, with Matt and Ross Duffer bringing Cocoon-style adventure vibes.

Premiering May 21, The Boroughs promises comedy, scares, wonder, and heart with retirees facing supernatural danger.

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), and EPs Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's sci-fi mystery series The Boroughs is set in a seemingly perfect retirement community – but not for long. A grieving newcomer's monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their "golden years" are more dangerous – and that they are more formidable – than anyone expects. Set to hit Netflix on May 21st, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer and an updated image gallery:

The all-star lineup for the series includes Alfred Molina (Sam), Geena Davis (Renee), Alfre Woodard (Judy), Denis O'Hare (Wally), Clarke Peters (Art), Bill Pullman (Jack), Carlos Miranda (Paz), Jena Malone (Claire), Seth Numrich (Blaine), and Alice Kremelberg (Anneliese). In addition, the cast includes Ed Begley Jr. (Edward), Dee Wallace (Grace), Eric Edelstein (Hank), Rafael Casal (Neil), Mousa Hussein Kraish (Dr. McGinnis), Beth Bailey (Kayleigh), and Karan Soni (Toby), with Jane Kaczmarek (Lilly) and more. Here's a look at the updated image gallery for The Boroughs, followed by some thoughts from the Duffers and more:

"For years, we've wondered why no one has made a film like Ron Howard's wonderful 'Cocoon' since, well, 'Cocoon.' Then, out of nowhere, Jeff and Will emailed us an idea for 'The Boroughs': a story about retirees and monsters. They were adamant that — unlike so many stories about older characters — this wouldn't treat aging as a punchline. Instead, it would treat its characters as real people facing real challenges… along with a few supernatural ones. It was exactly the show we'd been dreaming of," Matt and Ross Duffer shared. "While the characters are a little older than the kids in Stranger Things — they ride golf carts instead of bikes — the spirit is very much the same. At its core, this is a story about belonging and growing up — no matter your age — filled with adventure, wonder, comedy, scares, and tears. And most importantly, you're going to fall in love with these characters," they added. "Watching legends like Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Clarke Peters, Denis O'Hare, and Bill Pullman bring them to life was genuinely magical. The monsters are very cool — but it's the characters who will stay with you."

Addiss and Matthews serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers on Netflix's The Boroughs. The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt executive produce for Upside Down Pictures, along with Ben Taylor, who directs the opening two episodes. Augustine Frizzel directs episodes 103, 104, 107, and 108, with Kyle Patrick Alvarez directing episodes 105 and 106.

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