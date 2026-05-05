Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: mortal kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Watertower Music

Mortal Kombat II: The Film's Soundtrack is Coming to Vinyl

Mortal Kombat II has released the official soundtrack, with a reprised single, on digital platforms, with a vinyl release on the way

Article Summary Mortal Kombat II original motion picture soundtrack is streaming now, led by Benjamin Wallfisch’s score.

The Mortal Kombat II vinyl release arrives as a deluxe 2xLP, featuring a 2026 version of Techno Syndrome.

Waxwork Records is also issuing Mortal Kombat 2021 and Mortal Kombat II on exclusive colored vinyl variants.

Wallfisch says the Mortal Kombat II soundtrack honors the franchise’s legacy while adding emotion and cinematic scale.

Ahead of the film's release this week, the Mortal Kombat II Original Motion Picture Soundtrack has been launched with a vinyl release on the way. Warner Bros. is going all-out for this one as they have created a 2xLP soundtrack featuring the music of composer Benjamin Wallfisch, along with a 2026 version of the iconic "Techno Syndrome" single from the original 1995 film. You can listen to the digital version online on multiple platforms, while the vinyl versions are up for pre-order right now. We have more details from the label and a quote from Wallfisch below.

Test Your Audio Might With a Vinyl Copy of The Mortal Kombat II Soundtrack

Built to match the scale, intensity, and mythology of the film, the soundtrack channels the brutal energy and adrenaline that have defined Mortal Kombat for generations, while reimagining one of the most recognizable themes in video game history for a new era. In addition to the release of the soundtrack, Waxwork Records will be releasing deluxe double LP's of both Mortal Kombat (2021) & Mortal Kombat II soundtracks by Benjamin Wallfisch.

The Mortal Kombat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be released in "Scorpion" and Sub-Zero" colored vinyl, while the Mortal Kombat II Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released in "Johnny Cage" and "Otherworld" colored vinyl. All versions are available to order now through Wax Work Records. Ahead of the full soundtrack release, WaterTower Music also released "Mortal Kumbia," a cumbia-inspired reinterpretation of "Techno Syndrome" by Amantes del Futuro, offering a fresh and unexpected take on the legendary theme.

"Scoring Mortal Kombat has been a truly special creative experience. It is a world of immense scale, intensity, and mythology, but what inspired me most was the emotion and humanity that [director] Simon McQuoid and the entire filmmaking team brought to it beneath the spectacle," said composer Benjamin Wallfisch. "In creating this music, I wanted to honor the legacy of Mortal Kombat while bringing depth, feeling, and cinematic scope to its story. This album reflects the extraordinary work of so many brilliant musicians and collaborators, and I'm deeply grateful to all of them for helping bring it to life. I'm very proud to share this music, and I hope listeners enjoy experiencing it as its own journey."

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