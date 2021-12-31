Pete Davidson & Miley Cyrus Check In from Final NBC NYE Rehearsals

With only hours to go until multi-platinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live's own Pete Davidson take over NBC to host the network's New Year's Eve festivities, we're actually surprised and still playing things cautiously. With COVID-19 doing its damage to end-of-the-year celebrations across the globe, you can't really blame us. But as of this writing, things are still looking good. In fact, Cyrus continued sharing some behind-the-scenes looks via social media earlier today as the duo wrap up the last run at rehearsals before Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson kicks things off later tonight.

From SNL creator & executive producer Lorne Michaels, the special finds Cyrus and Davidson being joined by a star-studded lineup of special guests & musical performances that includes Brandi Carlile, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, and more. Now here's a look at Cyrus's Instagram posts from earlier today offering some last looks at her and Davidson during the final rehearsal before showtime tonight:

Now here's a look back at the aforementioned teaser for NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, kicking off this Friday, December 31, at 10:30 pm ET, from Miami, Florida, and running through 12:30 am ET (and also set to live-stream on Peacock, which is where we'll probably going to end up checking it out because we always assume that streaming will pick up the kind of stuff a broadcast network would never let on the air).

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, in a statement when Cyrus and Davidson were first announced as hosts at the end of November. Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson is executive produced by Michaels, Cyrus, and Lindsay Shookus. It is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski. It is also produced by Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus' & Tish Cyrus's production company, and is directed by Joe DeMaio.