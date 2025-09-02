Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

Please Don't Destroy's Ben Marshall, John Higgins Respond to SNL News

Please Don't Destroy members Ben Marshall and John Higgins took to social media to respond to the big SNL casting news from earlier today.

Article Summary Ben Marshall from Please Don’t Destroy joins the SNL cast for its 51st season, sparking big changes for the trio.

John Higgins announces his departure from Saturday Night Live, planning to pursue new acting opportunities.

Martin Herlihy is expected to remain at SNL as a writer, while the group's future on the show shifts dramatically.

Marshall and Higgins share heartfelt messages on social media about their SNL journey and staying creative together.

Earlier today, we learned that Please Don't Destroy's Ben Marshall had joined the cast of NBC's Saturday Night Live for its 51st season, joining Tommy Brennan (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Jeremy Culhane (Dropout TV, LA's Upright Citizens Brigade), Kam Patterson (Kill Tony), and Veronika Slowikowska (Tires, What We Do in the Shadows). While that's a great addition to the show, it was a punch to the feels for fans of Please Don't Destroy regarding the comedy trio's SNL future. While Martin Herlihy is expected to stay on as a writer, John Higgins is departing the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from Marshall and Higgins regarding the big changes on the way:

"I can't believe how lucky I was to be a part of this show. It was my dream and I got to live it. And to do it with my two best friends and my dad was an unbelievable experience. Thank you to everyone who made my time there so special, it made this decision that much harder. But for now, I'm excited to pursue acting opportunities that I'll announce soon but today I'm just grateful for everything we got to do. As that fat lil bear Winnie the Pooh once said, "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard," Higgins wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included an image gallery:

"I love these boys so much. I couldn't be more grateful to have gotten into this business with my two best friends. Getting to write for SNL together and make our own videos for the show was beyond our wildest dreams- and I'm so proud of everything we've made so far. This is a new chapter, but we're not going to stop working together anytime soon. Thanks to anyone who has watched our videos, watched our movie, or seen us on tour. It means the world. PDD 4 ever 🙏❤️. See you on Thursday in Portland 😈," Marshall wrote as his caption, also including some images of the comedy trio from over the years:

