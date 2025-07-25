Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus: Apple TV+ Teases "Breaking Bad" Creator, Rhea Seehorn Series

Set for November, Apple TV+ released a teaser for "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan's new Rhea Seehorn-starring series Pluribus.

We've been hearing rumblings about it for some time now, and the streaming service launched an ominously bright countdown clock on YouTube that was counting down to something. Well, now we know. Set to make its global debut with its first two episodes on Friday, November 7, 2025 (with weekly single-episode drops on Fridays after that), we were treated to our best look yet at Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring drama Pluribus. With a second season having already been given the green light, Pluribus is being described as a genre-bending series that finds the most miserable person on Earth having to save the world from happiness. Seehorn will be joined by Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), as well as guest stars Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death). Here's a look at the official image that was released, while a brief teaser is waiting for you above.

During an interview with Variety in October 2023, Gilligan offered some early insights into what we can expect:

Gilligan Consider the Apple TV+ Series More "Mild Science Fiction": "Yeah! I wouldn't call this heavy science fiction, I would call it mild science fiction. But it does have a sci-fi element to it at its core. And there's no crime and no methamphetamine. It's going to be fun and different. I have no prediction as to how folks to react to it — whether they'll love it or hate it or somewhere in the vast in-between. But I know it's a story that interests me, and Rhea will be playing a very different character than she played on 'Saul.' The weird thing is that it takes place in Albuquerque, except it's a whole different world. There's no overlap that I can see. She's playing a character who is not Kim Wexler, but hopefully, people will roll with that. I'm nervous. It'll be interesting to see how folks react to it.

So What Can Gilligan Tease About the Plot? "The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. It's the modern world — the world we live in — but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that."

Apple TV+'s Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!