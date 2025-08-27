Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus: Rhea Seehorn's Carol Has Been Doing Some "Wonderful Work"

In the latest text message from Apple TV+ and Vince Gilligan's Pluribus, the "wonderful work" done by Carol (Rhea Seehorn) is appreciated.

As we inch closer to the November premiere of Apple TV+ and Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring drama Pluribus, the previews and teasers are getting very… interesting. Previously, we saw Seehorn's Carol (with a golf club in her hand) go from watching what appears to be a government press conference on television to walking towards her phone. After a message urging Carol to call (but with no pressure, of course), the following phone number appeared: (202) 808-3981 (yes, it's real). Following that, we got to see Carol walking away from what seemed to be an academic building. As she realizes that she has some blood on her arms and shirt (?!?!), the on-screen text goes from "Hello Carol" in the beginning to "We'll put things right" after Carol notices the blood. But it's the last line before the phone number appears again that creeped us out: "Sorry about the blood."

But for this go-around, we're going back to the phone number above because those who signed up were treated to the following message: "Carol, we were just remembering your wonderful work and how much it means to us. We can't say it enough: thank you. " Well, that raises a few more red flags. Did Carol's "wonderful work" result in the blood we saw? Whoever is communicating with Carol seems to be appreciative of her previous work (unless they're trying to maintain a poker face). Here's a look at the latest correspondence:

Joining Seehorn are Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), as well as guest stars Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death). With the series set to make its global debut with its first two episodes on Friday, November 7, 2025 (with weekly single-episode drops on Fridays after that), here's a look back at the two previously released teasers (with the date announcement teaser waiting for you above):

During an interview with Variety in October 2023, Gilligan offered some early insights into what we can expect from the series. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Gilligan Considers the Apple TV+ Series More "Mild Science Fiction": "Yeah! I wouldn't call this heavy science fiction, I would call it mild science fiction. But it does have a sci-fi element to it at its core. And there's no crime and no methamphetamine. It's going to be fun and different. I have no prediction as to how folks to react to it — whether they'll love it or hate it or somewhere in the vast in-between. But I know it's a story that interests me, and Rhea will be playing a very different character than she played on 'Saul.' The weird thing is that it takes place in Albuquerque, except it's a whole different world. There's no overlap that I can see. She's playing a character who is not Kim Wexler, but hopefully, people will roll with that. I'm nervous. It'll be interesting to see how folks react to it.

What Can Gilligan Tease About the Plot? "The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. It's the modern world — the world we live in — but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that."

Apple TV+'s Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

